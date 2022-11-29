PTI leaders endorse Imrans’ move to dissolve Punjab and KP assemblies





LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) finally decided on Monday to dissolve the Punjab and KPK assemblies instead of exercising the option to leave the two provincial legislatures as announced by party leader Imran Khan during a a public rally in Rawalpindi on Saturday. A specific date for the dissolution of the assemblies will however be announced after the parliamentary party meetings of the Punjab and KPK assemblies which will meet on Friday and Saturday respectively. The party legislators in the Sindh and Balochistan assemblies will resign since the PTI is a minority party in both assemblies. These decisions were taken at a party meeting chaired by PTI Chairman Imran Khan at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore. Senior leaders of the Punjab and KPK parties attended the meeting. Briefing the media after the meeting, party spokesman Fawad Ch said it was decided to dissolve the Punjab and KPK assemblies after completion of the consultation process with the two chief ministers and the parties. parliamentarians from both provinces. He said PTI members from Sindh and Baluchistan assemblies will submit their resignations and the party will also approach the Speaker of the National Assembly once again to urge him to accept the resignations of PTI MPs “The leadership of the party approved the decision to dissolve the Punjab and assemblies KP. Today, Imran Khan met with the Chief Minister of the KPK, Mahmood Khan, and tomorrow (today), he is due to meet Ch Parvez Elahi. A meeting of the Punjab parliamentary party was convened on Friday while KPK party will convene on Saturday. Both assemblies will be dissolved after the two meetings,” he told reporters regarding the party’s decisions. Fawad Ch, in his point of view. press, also talked about the formation of an interim and the constitution of parliamentary councils to allocate tickets to party men for the next elections. “Hopefully after this decision, 567 seats will become vacancies across the country for new elections. Similarly, the process of forming interim governments in Punjab and KPK will start holding elections within 90 days. The opposition will also be asked to submit their names for the guardian put in place to move the case forward”. Fawad said the process of forming parliamentary councils has been launched to allocate tickets for the upcoming elections. He also reiterated his party’s demand to hold new elections without further delay. He said general elections should be called immediately for political and economic stability. To a question, Fawad replied that it would not affect the popularity of the PTI even if the elections were held after seven to eight months. “But we want political stability that can only be achieved through instant polls. He asked the Prime Minister to dissolve the National Assembly for early elections while the PTI dissolved the two provincial assemblies where it was in power. He said that the PTI would announce the date of dissolution of the Punjab and KP assemblies in the next two to three days. Responding to a question, he called on the Electoral Commission to fulfill its constitutional responsibility [of holding elections] and not become a spokesperson for the PML-N.

