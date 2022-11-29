Politics
This England: the Boris Johnson years: a series-review without complacency or false modesty
Michael Winterbottom offers us an equally ruthless and touching picture of the management of the Covid crisis by the English government, intrinsically linked to the political record of Boris Johnson, its leader over this period.
Faced with the six often fascinating and sometimes proving episodes of This England: The Boris Johnson YearsBetween political chronicle and documented investigation into the first five months of the Covid-19 epidemic in England, one cannot but be struck by the double movement of the series: the autopsy of a failure at the same time as the demonstration of great power.
This great power is not that of the government of Boris Johnson, which managed the worst post-war health crisis with a form of stupidity mixed with blindness. It is rather that of the British series, capable of releasing, while we are still collectively confronted with the epidemic, a first detailed assessment of this strange and sad moment, in the form of a hot historical analysis. These two expressions do not necessarily go well together, the story essentially requiring the distance of time. But This England tries it out and shows once again what we have been proving for decades: in the field of fiction and television, London is quite a step ahead of most other capitals.
disaster scenario
This England was put into production when the first wave of Covid was barely subsiding, under the leadership, writing, of the experienced Michael Winterbottom (butterfly kiss) and Kieron Quirke. The first was to carry out the whole season, but had to give up his place for health reasons, before returning at the time of editing, which makes him the showrunner patent of the series. We find his style both melodious and chaotic, sometimes very limited to the cinema, but adapted to this completely lively material. This gives a series of chronological episodes, which first rustle with the noise of a virus from China, before talking about only one thing: the progression of the disease, the way in which it lays bare a political system and a society.
To dispel a possible misunderstanding, the series is not a portrait of Boris Johnson on the occasion of the Covid crisis, although he remains the central character, but rather the description of a common amazement, seen both by those who lead, but also from inside the countries, from hospitals to retirement homes, hit hard. We can regret that the satirical vein of English political series, like The thickness of itbe no horizon here. But Winterbottom has a boss, it shows. It details in detail the way in which the choices of power have influenced the very quickly catastrophic situation of the country. As a reminder, the United Kingdom, with nearly 200,000 deaths due to the pandemic since the winter of 2020, has the highest number of deaths in Europe.
We thus see, day after day, the guilty wait of the government, its misunderstanding of the gravity of the situation, and the way in which the crisis was managed in total improvisation, Johnson himself remaining almost out of the game for several weeks, after a infection and hospitalization for a severe form of Covid. At the same time, through slightly easy but often effective editing effects, the panic and suffering that settle in the heart of homes or in overwhelmed hospital rooms, weave a tragic web. This England does not look away, takes the time to show the evolution of the disease in some, even goes so far as to film agonies. There is something very strange about this, because few patients really have the status of characters, but rather of symbols. But if we take this mixture of extreme realism and symbolism as an attempt to show a reality from which many seem to turn away today, we can say that the series agrees, in the very mess that constitutes it, with the chaos of the world.
A raw and timely assessment
There remains the case of Boris Johnson, who left power this autumn in the United Kingdom and lived there, in the post-Brexit period, which should have been his moment of grace. Kenneth Branagh, a die-hard actor who is generally a little heavy, gives him a humanity that his disastrous political record should not necessarily allow him. We see him perplexed by the arrival of the virus, worried about his young pregnant companion, sputtering in front of the teleprompters, reciting dark lines from Shakespeare. But not only. After six episodes, This England Certainly offers him an attractive playground, but no form of absolution: the above-ground aspect of this leader, unable to feel the deep movement of the people, is shown with exemplary cruelty.
Sometimes poorly done, often fascinating to watch, heartbreaking at times, this mini-series appeals to others, including us. We would like to see such work in France, where for the moment, only justice is in charge of taking stock, see the recent indictment of Agns Buzin and the placement under the status of assisted witness Ddouard Philippe. Thanks in advance Thomas Lilti, creator of the excellent Hippocratesto get on it ASAP!
This England. On Canal+ on November 28 and December 5. Available on myCANAL.
