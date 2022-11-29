Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge compares PM Modi to Raavan





In a bid to garner support for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, newly elected Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge has made an offensive remark about Prime Minister Narendra Modi likening him to Demon King Raavan. Mallikarjun Kharge noticed at a public event in Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat that Modi has 100 heads since standing in every election. “We see your face everywhere in company elections, MP elections and MP elections. Do you have 100 heads like Raavan? Kharges said at a rally at Behrampura in Ahmedabad. “I have seen that votes are sought on behalf of Modiji, be it municipal elections, company elections (or assembly elections). Asking for a vote on behalf of the candidate, Modi will Will he come to work at the municipality? Will he help you in times of need?” Kharge added. Responding to his mockery, BJP spokesperson and their IT cell chief, Amit Malviya, said that Kharge did not tolerate the heat of the election and Congress was pushed to the sidelines, so he insulted the Prime Minister. “Unable to withstand the heat of Gujarat’s election, pushed to the sidelines, National Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge loses control of his words, calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘Ravan’. From ‘Maut ka Saudagar’ to ‘Ravan’ Congress continues to insult Gujarat and its son,” Malviya said in a tweet. Unable to withstand the heat of the Gujarat election, pushed to the sidelines, National Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge is losing control of his words, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ravan is calling. From Maut ka Saudagar to Ravan, Congress continues to insult Gujarat and its son pic.twitter.com/je5lkU4HBw Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 29, 2022 BJP spokesman Sambit Patra said Kharge’s characterization of Prime Minister Modi as Raavan has disappointed the whole nation and demonstrates the mindset of Congress. “Narendra Modi is the pride of Gujarat and works for the development of every citizen. These are just words of Mallikarjun and the ideology is of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Remember who called Narendra Modi ‘Maut ka Saudagar’? Madhusudan Mistry said he would show Narendra Modi his place his ‘Aukaat’,” Sambit Patra said. “What ‘Aukaat’ are you going to show Soniaji? Every Gujarati should teach this Congress party a lesson that has used such words against Gujarat pride, every Gujarati should come out and vote and teach Congress a lesson,” Patra added. 2022 Gujarat Assembly Elections Gujarat Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, with the results to be announced on December 8. In the 2017 elections in Gujarat, the BJP won 99 seats out of a total of 182. The state has been ruled by the BJP for the past 27 years since 1995. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CR Patil at the helm, the party is seeking more than 140 seats in this election. The state has always been a BJP stronghold, and the party is aiming to regain control for a record seventh time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opindia.com/2022/11/gujarat-congress-president-mallikarjun-kharge-narendra-modi-raavan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos