Pakistan’s new army chief takes over the reins of the army





ISLAMABAD (AP) Pakistan’s new military leader took command of the country’s armed forces on Tuesday amid a deepening political rift between the government and the popular opposition leader, as well as a renewed threat from a key militant group that has been behind dozens of deadly attacks over 15 years.

The military has always wielded enormous influence in Pakistan, ruling it for half of the country’s 75-year history. But it has also been fighting local and foreign militants since 2001, when Pakistan became a US ally in the war on terror. The alliance has angered Pakistani militants, some of whom joined the Afghan Taliban in the years-long war that ended in 2021 with the withdrawal of US and NATO forces from Afghanistan.

One of the main challenges facing the country’s new army chief, General Asim Munir, will be how to respond to the latest threat from the Pakistani Taliban, known as the TTP, which has ordered its fighters to resume attacks across the country.

The Pakistani Taliban are a separate group but are allies of the Afghan Taliban, which seized power in Afghanistan more than a year ago as US and NATO troops were in the final stages of their withdrawal. The Taliban takeover in Afghanistan has emboldened the TTP, whose top leaders and fighters are hiding in Afghanistan.

Munir, who is a former spymaster, replaced General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who retired after a six-year term. Bajwa, during his term, had approved a series of operations against the militants to expel them from the former tribal areas in the northwest of the country bordering Afghanistan.

Bajwa also opened peace talks with the TTP earlier this year.

The Pakistani Taliban agreed to an indefinite ceasefire in May after talks with Pakistani government and military officials in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

The TTP in a statement Monday ended the ceasefire, vowing further attacks.

This has raised fears of violence in Pakistan, which has witnessed dozens of deadly attacks, mostly claimed by the TTP, an umbrella group of several militant factions. The Pakistani Taliban were behind a 2014 attack on a military-run school in the northwestern city of Peshawar that killed 147 people, mostly schoolchildren. On Tuesday, Hina Rabbani Khan, the country’s deputy foreign minister, traveled to Kabul for a scheduled visit. She was expected to discuss a range of issues, including the latest threat from the Pakistani Taliban, during her talks with government officials.

Tuesday’s military change of command comes days after Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif appointed Munir to replace Bajwa, who handed over his traditional baton of command to Munir in a tightly-secured ceremony in the garrison town of Rawalpindi.

Munir was promoted to four-star general by Sharif last week to replace Bajwa, who retired at the height of his unpopularity. Bajwa became one of the most controversial army chiefs this year when opposition leader Imran Khan accused him of overthrowing his government as part of the US plot, a charge Sharif denied. United States and the military.

In his speech, Bajwa praised Munir and hoped that during his tenure, the country’s defense will be further strengthened. Bajwa served in the army for 44 years.

Khan, a former cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament and he wants new military leaders to end the political unrest. The army chief is widely seen as the de facto ruler in Pakistan.

Munir’s approach to the lingering political row was unclear.

Munir took command of the army amid a standoff between Khan and Sharif who says the next polls will take place as scheduled in 2023. So far the army has publicly said it will not play any role in politics, which means it was up to Sharif. government and Khan to solve any political problem.

Khan was shot in the leg on November 3 by a gunman as he marched to the capital, Islamabad, from the eastern city of Lahore in a convoy of thousands to pressure Sharif to step down and accept the new vote. One of Khans supporters was killed and 13 were injured in last month’s attack and the gunman was arrested.

