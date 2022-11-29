UK summons Chinese ambassador over totally unacceptable beating and arrest of BBC journalist

Receive the free Morning Headlines email for news from our journalists around the world Sign up for our free Morning Headlines email

The UK government has summoned China’s ambassador to Britain over the totally unacceptable arrest and assault of a BBC journalist while covering protests in Shanghai.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly called China’s Zheng Zeguang at the Foreign Office in Whitehall, a government source said.

Foreign Office officials have been in contact with BBC cameraman Edward Lawrence following his arrest and release, and are also in contact with local authorities over the case, The Independent understand.

Speaking about the summoning of the Chinese ambassadors, a source from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said: The BBC has made it clear that one of its journalists was arrested and beaten by police when he covered these protests.

We have made it clear that this behavior by the Chinese authorities is completely unacceptable.

It came shortly after China accused the BBC of maliciously playing the victim card in the incident and accused the UK government of interfering in its internal affairs, sparking a new diplomatic row between the two countries.

The broadcaster alleged that its reporter was beaten and kicked by Chinese police while covering anti-lockdown protests in Shanghai over the weekend. Social media videos shared online showed the moment Lawrence was taken away by police; he was released a few hours later.

The BBC said authorities initially told it Lawrence was arrested for his own good in case he caught Covid during the protest, an explanation which the broadcaster said was not credible.

Holding a press briefing for the first time since unprecedented protests against Covid restrictions erupted in major cities across the country, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian called on the UK government for its hypocritical double standard.

He accused the UK of serious interference in China’s internal affairs and added: How come the BBC is always involved in trouble at the scene?

Mr Zhao said journalists should not engage in activities unrelated to their duties, suggesting the BBC reporter was taking part in the protests rather than covering them.

In a speech on Monday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak accused China of sliding towards greater authoritarianism and said the golden age of Anglo-Chinese relations was over, adding that the treatment of Lawrence by the Chinese authorities was shocking and unacceptable.

Instead of listening to the protests of their people, the Chinese government chose to crack down more, including assaulting a BBC journalist, Mr Sunak said.

Separately, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said Lawrence’s arrest and alleged beating was deeply disturbing and Business Secretary Grant Shapps stressed there was absolutely no apologize for that.

The BBC said it was extremely concerned about the arrest and treatment of cameraman Lawrence, who it said was beaten and kicked in Shanghai on Sunday night.

He was detained for several hours before being released. During his arrest, he was beaten and kicked by the police. This happened while he was working as an accredited journalist.

It is very worrying that one of our journalists was attacked in this way in the exercise of his functions.

Videos of the allegedly arrested Lawrences showed him being dragged away by police as he live-tweeted from the site.

In one video, he could be heard saying: Call the consulate now!

Lawrence tweeted that Swiss journalist Michael Peuker was arrested along with a local, who Lawrence said tried to stop police beating him.

Mr Zhao said the BBC reporter failed to identify himself and did not voluntarily submit his credentials to the authorities.

Foreign journalists should consciously abide by Chinese laws and regulations, Zhao said.

He called on the UK government to end hypocritical double standards, saying UK police forces used force to crack down on lockdown protesters in the UK last year.

Responding to the ongoing protests, the Foreign Ministry official said: China is a country of law and all rights and freedoms of Chinese citizens are protected but must be exercised within the framework of the law.

Large-scale protests swept through major Chinese cities, including the capital Beijing and Shanghai, for days over the weekend amid simmering discontent and frustrations over the strict zero-Covid policies imposed for almost three years.

Chinese police were out in large numbers on Tuesday to quell protests that included calls for President Xi Jinping to step down, a rare mass display of dissent in a country where controls on public gatherings and the dissemination of information are tight. strict.

The death of 10 people on Thursday in a fire at a high-rise building in western China’s Urumqi has become a tipping point that has angered people across China as imposed quarantine strategies have accused of keeping the victims at home. Local authorities have denied this allegation.

Prominent Chinese figures have blamed the so-called Urumqi fire rumors on foreign forces meddling in China’s internal affairs.

Nationalist bloggers, such as Ren Yi, the grandson of Communist Party leader Ren Zhongyi, and Yu Li, who uses the pseudonym Sima Nan, wrote that the protests were instigated by foreign forces.

What’s their point ? On the one hand, it is about intensifying internal conflicts. On the other hand, it’s about whether they can completely politicize the issues around our epidemic prevention and health policies, Ren wrote on his blog.