Kharge throws ‘Ravan’ beard on PM Modi; CM Bhupendra Patel says it shows Cong’s hatred for Gujaratis

PTI, November 29, 2022, 3:59 PM IST

Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge has sparked controversy by throwing a ‘Ravan’ beard at Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections, with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel saying the remark reflects hatred of the party of opposition for Gujaratis.

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5.

Prime Minister Modi campaigned for BJP candidates ahead of the election.

Kharge addressed a rally in the Behrampura district of the city of Ahmedabad on Monday night, where he said the prime minister was asking people to vote “looking at his face” in all elections. “Are you 100 heads like Ravan,” he said.

Making a strong exception to these remarks, CM Patel said in a tweet: “In the absence of any development agenda and support from the people, Congress is poised to abuse Gujarat and Gujaratis. The statement made by Kharge ji against Prime Minister Narendra Modiji is a testimony of their hatred for Gujaratis. The people of Gujarat will reject them this time too for such behavior,” Patel added.

Addressing residents of the Behrampura region under the Congress-held Danilimda seat, Kharge said that in every election, votes are sought on Modi’s behalf instead of local candidates or government performance.

“Modi asks people to ignore everything and vote (for the BJP) keeping his face in front of his eyes. I wonder how many times we have to see your face? People must see your face in the municipal corporation polls, then in the Assembly polls and also in the polls to elect deputies,” he said.

“Anywhere you want us to see your face. Why? How many faces do you have? Are you 100 heads like Ravan? I don’t understand that,” the Congress president said. He added that the BJP is asking people to vote for Modi. “If our candidate for this seat is Shailesh Parmar, then campaign for your candidate against him and solicit votes on his behalf. Instead, they say they are voting for Modi. Will he come here to solve the problems related to the municipality? Kharge said.

The senior Congress leader further said that instead of doing his job as Prime Minister of India, Modi is seeking various elections, be it local body elections or Assembly elections.

He asked the BJP to solicit votes on the performance of his government and previous Congress governments, both in Gujarat 27 years ago and in the Centre.

“The BJP believes in only telling lies. I recently said that Modi was a “badshah” for lying, because he keeps lying. What happened to two million jobs every year? He used to say that he would give Rs 15 lakh to every citizen after bringing in black money from abroad,” Kharge said.

He further claimed that Modi likes to usher in projects originally launched by Congress. “Recently, the Center filled 75,000 vacancies. I saw this event on TV. And who distributed the certificates at the event? The PM of this country. Why was he doing the work of a clerk or an undersecretary? Are you needed to distribute appointment orders? ” he said.

“You tell the nation first why they don’t fill 30,000 vacancies? They don’t because out of those 30 lakh, nearly 16 lakh jobs will go to the poor. They don’t want Scheduled Caste candidates , scheduled tribes and economically weaker sections get jobs,” Kharge said.