Minister of Commerce Chairs Qatar Delegation to COMCEC Session





President of the Republic of Turkey HE Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani with dignitaries and officials during the meetings of the 38th session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Cooperation Organization held in Istanbul.

Doha: The Minister of Commerce and Industry, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, chaired the delegation of Qatar participating in the meetings of the 38th session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC), chaired by HE Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey, in Istanbul from 26 to 29 November. During the session, the COMCEC Strategy Implementation Report was discussed, in addition to presenting the OIC Program of Action for the Period 2016-2025 (OIC-2025: Program of Action) . The OIC General Secretariat presented a report on the progress and latest developments in terms of the implementation of the programme. The meeting convened during the 38th Session of the COMCEC also focused on global economic developments, with special reference to the OIC Member States. In this regard, the Statistical, Economic and Social Research and Training Center for Islamic Countries (SESRIC) presented its annual report on global economic developments, in light of which Member States shared their expertise, and presented their experiences with recent economic developments. developments. Furthermore, the meeting addressed several issues related to OIC intra-member trade. In addition, the heads of delegations participating in the meeting addressed many topics of common interest, including discussing ways to enhance the role of the private sector in economic cooperation among member states. In this context, the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture presented its report on recent developments in private sector meetings. Established in 1981, the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC) is the main platform for multilateral economic and commercial cooperation in the Islamic world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thepeninsulaqatar.com/article/29/11/2022/minister-of-commerce-chairs-qatars-delegation-at-comcec-session The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos