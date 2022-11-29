51st anniversary of KORPRI, President Joko Widodo asks KORPRI to be solid





Report: Jhen

Publisher: Y.R. WEST SUMATRA [kabarpublik.id] Indonesian President Joko Widodo has asked the Indonesian Civil Service Corps (KORPRI) to build solidity and solidarity with all components of the nation. For this reason, KORPRI must seek positive breakthroughs and be accompanied by efficient work and shorter bureaucracy. In addition, all apparatuses must strengthen integrity, discipline and the rule of law in order to increase the quality of public services. This was quoted from the text of President Joko Widodo’s speech as read by Regional Secretary Widya Putra in his capacity on behalf of the Regent of Limapuluh Kota Safaruddin Datuk Bandaro Rajo at the height of the commemoration of the 51st day of KORPRI at the level of the regency of Limapuluh Kota during the ceremony. Lima Puluh Kota Regent office field in Sarilamak, Tuesday (29/29/2011) 11/2022). Appears to be present at the Commemoration Ceremony of KORPRI I Assistant Herman Azmar, Assistant II Fitma Indrayani and Regional Apparatus Heads as well as Limapuluh Kota Regency Government Administrative Officers. Based on the records, KORPRI Day is commemorated every November 29 to coincide with the issuance of Presidential Decree Number 82 of 1971 regarding KORPRI, which became the basis for the establishment of KORPRI. KORPRI functions as a forum to bring together all employees of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) to increase their struggle, dedication and loyalty to the ideals of nation and state struggle. Further, quoting President Joko Widodo’s speech, Widya Putra said on behalf of the government, state and personally wished KORPRI members a happy birthday wherever they are and expressed his gratitude for Dharma Bakti and his dedication in the performance of his duties and his loyalty to the State for a longer period. more than half a century. Then, Widya Putra said, according to the theme of this year’s KORPRI anniversary celebration, KORPRI Serving, Contributing and Innovating for the Country, he asked all KORPRI members to be totally transformed by being part of the bureaucracy that serves the community wholeheartedly and is adaptive to the changes that occur. “The KORPRI organization will transform into the ASN RI Employee Corps with the aim of upholding the ASN Code of Professional Ethics and Professional Service Standards and embodying the spirit of the ASN Corps as a unifier of the nation,” Widya Putra said. In another part of his speech, Widya Putra pointed out that KORPRI is an integral part of the government which must be strengthened as a strategic component of the nation. “I also ask KORPRI to remain in office, so that the aspirations of the ASN are always welcomed, formulated and distributed in a proportional and professional manner”, concluded Widya Putra on reading President Joko Widodo’s remarks. At the end of the KORPRI Day Commemoration Ceremony, the Limapuluh Kota Regency Government took part in handing over the retirement decrees of a number of ASNs in the regional government who were retiring in the end of 2022. SK submission procession was given directly by Regional Secretary Widya Putra to ASN representatives including Assistant II Fitma Indrayani, Head of Education and Culture Office of Indrawati , as well as a number of administrators and functional officials of the Limapuluh Kota regency government. #[KP] Post views: 3

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kabarpublik.id/hut-ke-51-korpri-presiden-joko-widodo-minta-korpri-untuk-solid/2022/11/29/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos