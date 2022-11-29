UK to take 50% of Sizewell C nuclear project





LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) – Britain will take a 50% stake in the Sizewell C nuclear project under a deal with owner EDF (EDF.PA) that will see the two groups buy out a backer Chinese and to attract new investment for the project. Britain has confirmed it will provide around 700 million pounds ($842 million) to Sizewell in south-east England, the first public support for a nuclear project in more than 30 years, as it has approved plans for the site to help improve energy security. The government will hold a 50% stake during the development phase of the project, while it strives to seek new third-party investment to fund construction and operation. The deal means China General Nuclear (CGN) will sell its 20% development stake in the project after some UK lawmakers raised concerns about China’s involvement in the country’s nuclear industry. UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt said the investment marks a key step on the road to energy independence. “Once complete, this mega project will power millions of homes with clean, affordable, home-grown energy for decades to come,” he said in a statement. Energy supply has become a key objective since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent costs skyrocketing. The new nuclear generation will reduce Britain’s reliance on natural gas, which accounted for around 45% of electricity generation last year. Britain also needs to replace aging nuclear power stations as all but one of its nuclear sites, which generate around 13% of the country’s electricity, are set to close by 2030. EDF’s Hinkley Point C in the southwest of England is due to be commissioned in 2026, the first new power station for more than 20 years. EDF said Sizewell could cost 20% less than Hinkley’s cost, currently budgeted at 25-26 billion pounds ($29.9 billion to $30 billion). Sizewell will use a Regulated Asset Base (RAB) financing model in which companies constructing new power plants would be paid during the construction phase, reducing their development risk and allowing them to obtain cheaper financing. Critics of the RAB say it will leave taxpayers responsible for any cost overruns and delays during construction and will add costs to energy bills at a time when many people are already struggling. The government said that under its plan, 70% of the value of Sizewell C contracts would be placed with UK firms. It will also set up and support a body called Great British Nuclear to develop a pipeline of new projects beyond Sizewell C. ($1 = 0.8310 pounds) Reporting by Kate Holton and Susanna Twidale; Editing by Kirsten Donovan Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

