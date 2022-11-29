Trump plans limited role in Georgia Senate runoff





Donald J. Trump will not cross the Florida state line to campaign with Herschel Walker in the final week of the Georgia Senate runoff after both sides decided that the appearance of former presidents carried more political risks than rewards, campaign officials for both Republicans said. Monday.

Instead of holding one of his campaign rallies, Mr. Trump is planning a call with state supporters and will continue to send out online fundraising appeals for Mr. Walker, two people with knowledge of the planning said.

The decision to keep Mr. Trump out of the spotlight was a response largely to the political style and image of former presidents, which can energize his core supporters, but also motivate Democratic voters and turn off sizable segments of moderate Republicans.

In Georgia, those political calculations have turned into a net deficit for Mr. Trump, who opened his 2024 presidential campaign two weeks ago. In 2020, he was the first Republican presidential candidate to lose the state in 28 years. Earlier this year, his main hand-picked challengers for Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger were both beaten.

Mr Trump also appeared to be a factor in the general state elections in November. About one in three Georgia Republicans who voted said they were not a supporter of Mr. Trumps Make America Great Again movement. Mr. Kemp won 90% of those voters while winning re-election by 7.5 points, according to the AP VoteCast survey of 2,022 voters.

Georgia Senate Runoff: What You Need to Know

Map 1 of 6

Another runoff in Georgia. The contest between Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, and his Republican opponent, Herschel Walker, will be decided in a runoff on December 6. This will be the state Senate’s third runoff in two years. Here’s a rundown of the race:

What is a second round? A runoff is essentially a rematch, staged when none of the original contestants meet the criteria for victory. Under Georgia law, candidates must secure a majority of votes to win an election, but Mr Warnock and Mr Walker failed to clear the 50% threshold in the November 8 election.

How long will the process take? Two years ago, Georgia saw two Senate ballots that weren’t decided until January 2021, but a new election law shortened the voting period from nine to four weeks. This year, the second round will take place on December 6, with early voting starting on November 28, the Monday after Thanksgiving.

Why does Georgia have a runoff law? Georgia’s runoff law was created in the 1960s as a way to preserve white political power in a majority white state and diminish the influence of black politicians who might more easily win in a multi-candidate race with a plurality of votes, according to a report from the US Department of the Interior.

What are the issues ? Even though Democratic victories in Arizona and Nevada ensured the party would hold the Senate, a win for Mr Warnock would give Democrats an important 51st seat ahead of a very tough Senate map in 2024.

Where is the race now? Both sides are investing money in advertisements and courting domestic allies for visits. But the outcome will likely come down to one important factor: participation. With the shortened voting window, parties are investing heavily to mobilize voters during the early voting period.

Mr Walker, who finished one point behind Senator Raphael Warnock, the incumbent Democrat, won just three-quarters of Republicans opposing Mr Trump’s MAGA movement.

In the Senate race, Mr Warnock finished with less than 50% of the vote, forcing a December 6 runoff with Mr Walker under Georgia law.

Mr. Trump held two campaign rallies with Mr. Walker, one in September 2021 and another last March. His super PAC, MAGA Inc., spent $3.6 million running in-state TV ads for Mr. Walker, but Mr. Trump did not hold a rally in Georgia once Mr. Walker is became a candidate in the general elections.

The decision to avoid Georgia during the home stretch of the second round contrasts with Mr. Trump’s approach two years ago, when he held two large rallies ahead of Georgia’s two Senate runoffs. The Republicans lost both contests and the Democrats took control of the chamber.

This time, the Democrats have already secured a majority in the Senate for another two years by defending all their incumbents and overturning control of a seat in Pennsylvania, where Mr Trump’s preferred candidate Mehmet Oz lost to Lt. -Governor John Fetterman, a Democrat. .

Republicans have grappled with the broader effect of former presidents on the midterm elections, in which its endorsed candidates lost key races for the House and Senate, as well as high-profile contests for the governor and secretary of state in the battleground states.

Mr Trump had been teasing a visit to Georgia for weeks and during his speech at Mar-a-Lago declaring his candidacy he offered his full support to Mr Walker, calling him a fabulous human being who loves our country and imploring all of his supporters in Georgia to vote for him. Days later, the Warnock campaign cut a 30-second ad that consisted entirely of footage of that part of Mr. Trump’s speech.

Mr Walkers’ campaign is at a crucial time, as it enters the final week of Georgias second-round window and only the week of early voting. On Nov. 8, he trailed the rest of the GOP ticket in the state and garnered about 200,000 fewer votes than Governor Kemp.

Several prominent Republicans, including Senators Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz alongside Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, have made frequent trips to the Peach state to campaign for Mr Walker. Mr. Kemp also appeared with Mr. Walker at a campaign stop in a metropolitan Atlanta suburb and cut an advertisement for him running in Atlanta markets.

Maya King contributed reporting.

