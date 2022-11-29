Xi Jinping faces protests, Doge tops 10 cents, Elon Musk’s ‘alternative phone’ and more: 5 key stories you may have missed from the weekend – Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)





Developments in COVID-19[feminine]-hit China and activity in the cryptocurrency space breathed some life into the otherwise light activity over the long weekend due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Here’s a recap of some headlines that made headlines over the weekend: 1. Doge Spikes: Dogecoin DOGE/USD extended the rally that began on Wednesday even as most other major cryptos were stuck in a lackluster phase. The coin meme broke above the psychological resistance of $0.10 on Sunday for the first time since November 8, although it fell back below the mark on the close. The benefit was loosely tied to rumors that Elon Musk and Vitalik Buterin work together on upgrading Dogecoin. 2. Chinese curse of COVID-19: As China grapples with intermittent COVID-19 outbreaks, the government has been strict with its zero COVID-19 policy. This put people in the country in huge difficulties. The fallout from politics has become too great for people to start protesting openly against the Xi Jinping regime, and even calling for his resignation. In this context, Goldman Sachs economists expect Communist Party to roll back the policy by April, according to reports. 3. Resilient and spendthrift consumers: The economy may be on the brink of recession and the central bank has shown no signs of letting up despite the risks. Despite this, American consumers, who generate two-thirds of economic activity, continued to splurge. Data released by Adobe Analytics showed that online purchases increased by a modest 2.3% over black friday to a record $9.12 billion. The company also predicted that Cyber ​​Monday would once again be the biggest online shopping day in seasons and years. See also: A $1,000 investment in Apple right after Thanksgiving could be worth that much by the end of the year 4. Musks Warning to Apple, Google: Musk has floated the idea of ​​launching a new smartphone in the event of a Apple Inc. AAPL and Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG decide to start Twitter out of their app stores. Although hoping things don’t come to that, he said he would make an alternative phone if he had no other option. 5. Oil collapses on demand issues: Crude oil futures, which held up despite economic uncertainties, fell to their lowest in about a year. The immediate trigger was protests in China over COVID-19 restrictions. A barrel of WTI-grade crude oil hit a low of $73. 61 in the Monday session, a level not seen since December 27, 2021. What else: As Tesla Inc. TSLA prepares to begin deliveries of its trucks of semi-electric vehicles, the billionaire Bill Gates received a special invitation from Musk to pilot the company’s new stable offering. ICYMI, Benzinga carried a list of five-pound Gates recommendations just in time for the holidays. Read more : Best Crypto Day Trading Strategies

