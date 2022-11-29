Donald Trump’s meeting with Nick Fuentes is ‘appalling’, say Jewish groups





Donald Trump stoked hatred by meeting rapper Kanye West and white supremacist Nick Fuentes and then failing to condemn either figure, Jewish groups told Newsweek.

On Thursday, West, 45, who has legally changed his name to Ye, uploaded a video in which he describes meeting the former president at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

In this combo image, Donald Trump is pictured during election night at Mar-a-Lago on November 8, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida; and a file image of Nick Fuentes, in Boston, Massachusetts, May 9, 2016. The former president has come under fire for meeting with the white supremacist at his resort town of Mar-a-Lago. Getty

West, who has made a series of anti-Semitic statements in recent weeks, attended the meeting with Fuentes, a known far-right extremist and Holocaust denier. During the clip, the singer says Trump was “really impressed” by Fuentes while making no mention of his anti-Semitism.

In a series of posts from Truth Social defending the meeting, Trump wrote that he “didn’t know” who Fuentes was, but refrained from condemning the man whom the Southern Poverty Law Center describes as a “live broadcaster white nationalist.

Trump also posted that he agreed to meet with West amid the fallout from the rapper’s anti-Semitic remarks because he wanted to help a “seriously troubled man, who happens to be black.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, told Newsweek in a statement that it is “appalling” that Trump, who on Nov. 15 announced his intention to run for president again in 2024, is agreeing to sit down with West and Fuentes.

“Nick Fuentes is one of the nation’s most prominent and unrepentant anti-Semites. He is a vicious zealot and Holocaust denier who has been condemned by figures from both political parties, including the Jewish Coalition Republican,” Greenblatt said.

“He literally told his followers that he supports an authoritarian government and ‘Catholics to run this country, not Jews.’ Kanye West is also an unrepentant anti-Semite who continues to use his outsized celebrity platform to spread a noxious hatred against the Jews.

“The idea that former President Trump or any serious candidate for higher office would meet either of them, or validate these two characters by sharing a meal and spending time with them, is appalling,” he said. Greenblatt.

He added that Trump cannot say he opposes hate while “breaking bread with haters.” It’s as simple as that “.

Canary Mission, a group that documents people accused of promoting hatred against the Jewish people and Israel, told Newsweek that Trump’s meeting with Fuentes and West shows that we “live in a time when anti-Semitism is normalized, justified and accepted”.

“If we’re going to fight this hate, it shouldn’t be given space. It should be condemned. Trump had a chance to condemn both West and Fuentes, but preferred tea and flattery instead,” he said. a Canary Mission spokesperson.

As Greenblatt mentioned, the Republican Jewish Coalition had “strongly” condemned West and Fuentes’ “virulent anti-Semitism” following their meeting with Trump and called on “all political leaders to reject their messages of hate and refuse to meet them”.

Liora Rez, executive director of StopAntisemitism, told Newsweek that Trump must now strongly condemn white nationalist Fuentes, who attended the “stop the steal” protests in Washington DC on January 6, 2021, and was subpoenaed by the committee. House Restricted to Investigate the Capitol. riot.

Fuentes also attended the “Unite the Right” neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in August 2017. It was there that white supremacist James Alex Fields Jr. deliberately rammed his car into counter-protesters, killing Heather Heyer and injuring 35 other people. .

“Whether or not Mr. Trump knows who Nick Fuentes was at Mar-a-Lago when they met last week, he does now, and the former president is due to issue a statement to clarify his relationship with Fuentes, a man who received a January 6 subpoena,” Rez said.

“Kanye West, on the other hand, is chasing straws trying to stay relevant. To see him hanging out with a white nationalist Holocaust denier is a pathetic publicity stunt.”

In his Truth Social posts, Trump defended his meeting with West, who also announced he would run in 2024, while the former president denied knowing who Fuentes was.

“Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was asking me for advice regarding some of his difficulties, particularly in relation to his business,” Trump wrote.

“We also discussed, to a lesser extent, politics, where I told him he definitely shouldn’t run for president, ‘every voter you might have should vote for TRUMP.’

“Anyway, we got on very well, he expressed no anti-Semitism, and I appreciated all the nice things he said about me in ‘Tucker Carlson’. Why wouldn’t I accept not to meet you? Besides, I didn’t know Nick Fuentes.

Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, is among the GOP figures who condemned Trump for meeting West and Fuentes at his Florida home.

“As I’ve said many times, white supremacy, neo-Nazism, hate speech and bigotry are disgusting and have no place in the Republican Party,” McDaniel said.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told The New York Times the incident was another example of Trump’s “awful lack of judgment” which makes him an “untenable” candidate for the GOP. in 2024.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump for comment.

Do you have any advice on a political story Newsweek should cover? Do you have a question about Trump’s meeting? Let us know via [email protected]

