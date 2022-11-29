Politics
What Were Watching: NATO Doubles Down on Ukraine, Erdoan Considers Ground Operation in Syria, Chinese COVID Protests Soften, Assange Petition
Lasting support for Ukraine?
Russian President Vladimir Putin was hoping for a quick victory that would disarm Ukraine and replace its government. Ukrainian fighters, backed and armed by NATO governments, shredded Putin’s Plan A. His plan B is to inflict a punishment on Ukrainian civilians with attacks on infrastructure that provides light and heat during the coming cold and dark winter in an attempt to divide opinion in Europe and the United States over their long-term support for the Ukrainian government. That’s the backdrop for two big news stories this week. On Tuesday, NATO Foreign Ministers, meeting in Bucharest, renew their vow, first made in 2008, that Ukraine will one day join their alliance. In the meantime, member states will offer more weapons, possibly including the United States small precision bombs mounted on rockets that help Ukraine strike enemy targets far behind Russian lines. The alliance itself will offer power generators, fuel and medical supplies. The message to Moscow: You will not win a war of attrition. Ukraine’s allies will bolster that country’s defenses for as long as it takes to prevent Russia’s victory.
Will Turkish troops enter Syria?
Following a terror attack that killed six people on a crowded pedestrian street in Istanbul earlier this month, Turkish President Recep Erdoan blamed Kurdish groups operating in Turkey and Kurdish fighters in Syria who Erdoan said were supplying them with weapons. Turkey has already launched artillery attacks and airstrikes on Syria. Kurdish groups on both sides of the border have denied responsibility for the Istanbul bombing, but Erdoan appears ready to order Turkish troops to cross the border with Syria to create a 30 kilometer security area, a buffer between the Syrian Kurds and the Turkish border. The US and Russian governments have called on Erdoan to step down. Washington wants Syrian Kurds to help fight Islamic State militants. Moscow wants to protect its ally, the strongman Bashar al-Assad, in Damascus. But Erdoan is unlikely to back down, in part because Turkey’s weak economy leaves him and his party vulnerable ahead of next year’s election. He knows that a show of force against terrorism and defiance against the United States and Russia can strengthen his political position.
Latest protests in China: milder Monday
The unusually large protests against China’s strict zero COVID policies, which erupted in dozens of Chinese cities over the weekend, seemed to have died out significantly on Monday, despite calls from activists for more protests. The drop could simply be because Mondays are Mondays, but more likely because police and other security services were out in force, particularly in Beijing and Shanghai, the site of some of the biggest protests. Whether things stay calm depends on what happens next. Recent protests were sparked by a fire in western China that killed 10 people because quarantined residents were reportedly prevented from leaving the building, but built on two years of frustration with COVID policies particularly extreme in the country. Any similar spark could ignite the streets again, and fast. President Xi Jinping, meanwhile, whose ouster many protesters have boldly demanded, still faces a stark choice: lift COVID restrictions and risk a surge among a population with little immunity, or double down on a policy that has enraged his people. For more on how the lockdown has affected ordinary Chinese, check out our story about a Shanghai woman who had to steal cherries from the communal garden to make jam at home.
Check out Ian Bremmer’s quick take on the political fallout from the COVID protests in China here.
What we wonder: Should the US drop espionage charges against Julian Assange?
Five major news agencies think so. In a letter to the US government, The New York Times, Le Monde, The Guardian, El Pas and Der Spiegel urged the US government to drop espionage charges against the Swedish activist, whose organization WikiLeaks published huge amounts of classified US documents in 2010 and 2011. The five newspapers, which each used WikiLeaks documents, claim that espionage charges threaten freedom of expression more broadly. After all, if divulging things is espionage, then being a journalist becomes a potentially treasonable offence.
What do you think the newspapers are right about? Click on here to vote in our Twitter poll.
const scrollToTopButton = document.getElementById('js-top');
const scrollFunc = () => {// Get the current scroll value let y = window.scrollY;
if (y > 0) { scrollToTopButton.className = "top-link show"; } else { scrollToTopButton.className = "top-link hide"; } };
window.addEventListener("scroll", scrollFunc);
const scrollToTop = () => {
const c = document.documentElement.scrollTop || document.body.scrollTop;
if (c > 0) { window.requestAnimationFrame(scrollToTop); window.scrollTo(0, c - c / 10); } };
scrollToTopButton.onclick = function(e) { e.preventDefault(); scrollToTop(); }
});
window.REBELMOUSE_TASKS_QUEUE.push(function(){
showVideo = function(element) { let parent=element.parentNode.parentNode;//not sure about using element.closest(".widget__head") var image = parent.querySelector('.widget__image'); var video = parent.querySelector('.widget__video'); var scriptToParse = video.querySelector('script[type="video-content"]'); if (scriptToParse) { video.innerHTML = scriptToParse.innerHTML; image.style.display = 'none'; video.style.display = 'block'; } let vid = parent.querySelector('video'); if (vid) { vid.play(); } }
REBELMOUSE_STDLIB.createElementChangeListener(".js-show-video", event=>{ event.addEventListener("click", function(){ showVideo(event) }) } )
});
window.REBELMOUSE_TASKS_QUEUE.push(function(){
var buttonNewsletter = document.querySelector(".list a");
buttonNewsletter.addEventListener("click", function() { localStorage.setItem("subscription_from","navbar"); });
});
window.REBELMOUSE_TASKS_QUEUE.push(function(){
window.IcreateElementChangeListener= function (selector, callback) { const initializedNodes = new Set([]);
document.querySelectorAll(selector).forEach((node) => { callback(node); initializedNodes.add(node); });
const mutationObserver = new MutationObserver(() => { const nodes = document.querySelectorAll(selector); nodes.forEach((node) => { if (!initializedNodes.has(node)) { callback(node); initializedNodes.add(node); } }); });
mutationObserver.observe(document.body, { childList: true, subtree: true, }); }
const thirdObserverConfig = { root: null, rootMargin: '0px', threshold: 0 };
var thirdObserver = new IntersectionObserver(entries => {
entries.forEach(entry => { let pixel=entry.target.querySelector('[class^="custom-field-impression-pixel"]'); if (entry.isIntersecting) {
console.log("imps pixel", pixel.innerHTML) let imgPixel = document.createElement('IMG')
imgPixel.src = pixel.innerHTML.replace('[timestamp]', Date.now()); ; imgPixel.setAttribute('BORDER','0'); imgPixel.setAttribute('HEIGHT', '1'); imgPixel.setAttribute('WIDTH', '1'); imgPixel.setAttribute('ALT', 'Advertisement') document.body.appendChild(imgPixel); thirdObserver.unobserve(entry.target); } }); }, thirdObserverConfig); /* IcreateElementChangeListener('.widget',function(item){ let pixel=item.querySelector('[class^="custom-field-impression-pixel"]'); if(pixel){ if(pixel.innerHTML != ""){ thirdObserver.observe(item); } } })
*/ IcreateElementChangeListener('.widget__body',function(item){ let pixel=item.querySelector('[class^="custom-field-impression-pixel"]'); if(pixel){ if(pixel.innerHTML != ""){ thirdObserver.observe(item); } } })
});
window.REBELMOUSE_TASKS_QUEUE.push(function(){
IcreateElementChangeListener('.rm-video-youtube',function(item){ let post_item=item.closest('article');
if(post_item.querySelector(".photo-caption")){
post_item.querySelector(".photo-caption").remove(); } if( post_item.querySelector(".photo-credit")){
post_item.querySelector(".photo-credit").remove(); } })
});
window.REBELMOUSE_TASKS_QUEUE.push(function(){
REBELMOUSE_STDLIB.createElementChangeListener(".sidebar_newsletter_block", function(side_newsletter){ side_newsletter.querySelector("#button_sidebar_newsletter").addEventListener("click", function() { localStorage.setItem("email_param",side_newsletter.querySelector("#input_sidebar_newsletter").value); localStorage.setItem("subscription_from","sidebar"); location.replace("https://www.gzeromedia.com/subscribe"); }); })
});
window.REBELMOUSE_TASKS_QUEUE.push(function(){
REBELMOUSE_STDLIB.createElementChangeListener(".sidebar_newsletter_block", function(side_newsletter){ side_newsletter.querySelector("#button_sidebar_newsletter").addEventListener("click", function() { localStorage.setItem("email_param",side_newsletter.querySelector("#input_sidebar_newsletter").value); localStorage.setItem("subscription_from","sidebar"); location.replace("https://www.gzeromedia.com/subscribe"); }); })
});
window.REBELMOUSE_LOW_TASKS_QUEUE.push(function(){
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s) {if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}; if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0'; n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0; t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,'script', 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js'); fbq('init', '359223808087944'); fbq('track', 'PageView');
});
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gzeromedia.com/what-were-watching-nato-doubles-down-on-ukraine-erdogan-mulls-syria-ground-operation-chinese-covid-protests-mellow-assange-petition
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘Do you have 100 heads like Raavan…we see you in every election’: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s jibe at PM Modi
- What Were Watching: NATO Doubles Down on Ukraine, Erdoan Considers Ground Operation in Syria, Chinese COVID Protests Soften, Assange Petition
- Maninder Singh, S. S. Das applies for Team India voter post | Cricket news
- Hong Kong sees protests in solidarity with the mainland
- Government to approach NAB and FIA against Imran
- Donald Trump’s meeting with Nick Fuentes is ‘appalling’, say Jewish groups
- The Dearborn-based fashion brand makes modest clothing look stylish
- Pakistani Prime Minister offers condolences over loss of life in Indonesia earthquake
- Corpay Cross-Border announced as the Official Global FX Payment Provider of World Table Tennis
- An earthquake occurred in Kyrgyzstan on November 28
- Injuries don’t excuse Philadelphia’s 10-Game Winless Streak
- Xi Jinping faces protests, Doge tops 10 cents, Elon Musk’s ‘alternative phone’ and more: 5 key stories you may have missed from the weekend – Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)