What Were Watching: NATO Doubles Down on Ukraine, Erdoan Considers Ground Operation in Syria, Chinese COVID Protests Soften, Assange Petition

Lasting support for Ukraine?

Russian President Vladimir Putin was hoping for a quick victory that would disarm Ukraine and replace its government. Ukrainian fighters, backed and armed by NATO governments, shredded Putin’s Plan A. His plan B is to inflict a punishment on Ukrainian civilians with attacks on infrastructure that provides light and heat during the coming cold and dark winter in an attempt to divide opinion in Europe and the United States over their long-term support for the Ukrainian government. That’s the backdrop for two big news stories this week. On Tuesday, NATO Foreign Ministers, meeting in Bucharest, renew their vow, first made in 2008, that Ukraine will one day join their alliance. In the meantime, member states will offer more weapons, possibly including the United States small precision bombs mounted on rockets that help Ukraine strike enemy targets far behind Russian lines. The alliance itself will offer power generators, fuel and medical supplies. The message to Moscow: You will not win a war of attrition. Ukraine’s allies will bolster that country’s defenses for as long as it takes to prevent Russia’s victory.

Will Turkish troops enter Syria?

Following a terror attack that killed six people on a crowded pedestrian street in Istanbul earlier this month, Turkish President Recep Erdoan blamed Kurdish groups operating in Turkey and Kurdish fighters in Syria who Erdoan said were supplying them with weapons. Turkey has already launched artillery attacks and airstrikes on Syria. Kurdish groups on both sides of the border have denied responsibility for the Istanbul bombing, but Erdoan appears ready to order Turkish troops to cross the border with Syria to create a 30 kilometer security area, a buffer between the Syrian Kurds and the Turkish border. The US and Russian governments have called on Erdoan to step down. Washington wants Syrian Kurds to help fight Islamic State militants. Moscow wants to protect its ally, the strongman Bashar al-Assad, in Damascus. But Erdoan is unlikely to back down, in part because Turkey’s weak economy leaves him and his party vulnerable ahead of next year’s election. He knows that a show of force against terrorism and defiance against the United States and Russia can strengthen his political position.

Latest protests in China: milder Monday

The unusually large protests against China’s strict zero COVID policies, which erupted in dozens of Chinese cities over the weekend, seemed to have died out significantly on Monday, despite calls from activists for more protests. The drop could simply be because Mondays are Mondays, but more likely because police and other security services were out in force, particularly in Beijing and Shanghai, the site of some of the biggest protests. Whether things stay calm depends on what happens next. Recent protests were sparked by a fire in western China that killed 10 people because quarantined residents were reportedly prevented from leaving the building, but built on two years of frustration with COVID policies particularly extreme in the country. Any similar spark could ignite the streets again, and fast. President Xi Jinping, meanwhile, whose ouster many protesters have boldly demanded, still faces a stark choice: lift COVID restrictions and risk a surge among a population with little immunity, or double down on a policy that has enraged his people. For more on how the lockdown has affected ordinary Chinese, check out our story about a Shanghai woman who had to steal cherries from the communal garden to make jam at home.

Check out Ian Bremmer’s quick take on the political fallout from the COVID protests in China here.

What we wonder: Should the US drop espionage charges against Julian Assange?

Five major news agencies think so. In a letter to the US government, The New York Times, Le Monde, The Guardian, El Pas and Der Spiegel urged the US government to drop espionage charges against the Swedish activist, whose organization WikiLeaks published huge amounts of classified US documents in 2010 and 2011. The five newspapers, which each used WikiLeaks documents, claim that espionage charges threaten freedom of expression more broadly. After all, if divulging things is espionage, then being a journalist becomes a potentially treasonable offence.

What do you think the newspapers are right about? Click on here to vote in our Twitter poll.