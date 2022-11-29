‘Do you have 100 heads like Raavan…we see you in every election’: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s jibe at PM Modi





Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge drew strong backlash from the BJP on Monday for comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Raavan at a rally in Gujarat.

Hit BJP to lean heavily on Modi for every election, Kharge, at one public rally in Ahmedabad Behrampura said: “We see your (Modi’s) face in corporate elections, MP elections or MP elections, everywhere… Do you have 100 heads like Raavan?” Kharge added: “I have seen that votes are sought on behalf of Modiji, be it municipal elections, company elections (or assembly elections). Ask for the vote on behalf of the candidate, will Modi come to work at the municipality? Will he help you when needed? Unable to withstand the heat of the Gujarat election, pushed to the sidelines, National Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge is losing control of his words, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ravan is calling. From Maut ka Saudagar to Ravan, Congress continues to insult Gujarat and its son pic.twitter.com/je5lkU4HBw Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 29, 2022 Reacting strongly, BJP spokesman Amit Malviya accused the Congress party of insulting the prime minister. “Unable to withstand the heat of the Gujarat election, pushed to the margins, National Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge is losing control of his words,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ravan said. From Maut ka Saudagar to Ravan, Congress continues to insult Gujarat and its son. Malviya was referring to an old adage adopted by Congress, blaming Prime Minister Modi for the Godhra incident and subsequent communal riots in Gujarat. At a press conference on Tuesday, Malviya added that Kharge’s remarks were “condemnable” and showed “the mindset of Congress.” “It’s an insult not only to Prime Minister Modi. It’s an insult to all Gujarati, in Gujarat,” he said. At the rally, Kharge added, “If the BJP believed they were winning in Gujarat, then Modiji, who should have been in Delhi working for the central government, would not have gone touring the back streets of Gujarat, visiting every segment of Assembly He is going to every quarter of Gujarat He is going, Shah is going, four to five other chief ministers are going, more than 40 union ministers are going Because they learned that people are against them and they can see it

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/elections/pm-modi-raavan-mallikarjun-kharge-congress-bjp-gujarat-polls-8295606/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

