President Jokowi offers appreciation bonus to athletes of 11th ASEAN Paragames





President Joko Widodo presented awards and appreciated the achievements of Indonesian athletes who participated in the 11th ASEAN Paragames held in the city of Surakarta from July 30 to August 6, 2022. The presentation of appreciation took held in the central courtyard of Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Monday, November 28, 2022. “First of all, I would like to express my appreciation, to express my appreciation for the achievements you made during the 11th ASEAN Paragames in Solo City,” the president said. In this event, the Indonesian contingent managed to become the overall champion with a total of 425 medals including 175 gold medals, 144 silver medals and 106 bronze medals. For the hard work of these athletes, the government has provided appreciation bonuses totaling over IDR 300 billion. “For motivation, for your hard work, ladies and gentlemen, the government gives an appreciation bonus of IDR 309 billion. What will it be for him, Mr. a small amount for a medal of gold for the achievements you have given to the country,” he said. According to the head of state, this achievement is a source of pride for Indonesia and an inspiration for Indonesia to become the overall champion. The president also hopes that this feat can be maintained at similar events in the future. “It’s an honor for all of us, it inspires all of us that we can become the overall champion of the 11th ASEAN Paragames in solo. Hopefully later in the 12th, 13th ASEAN Paragames, we can continue to achieve this goal,” he said. . On this occasion, President Jokowi presented a symbolic bonus of appreciation to the representatives of the medal-winning athletes, namely: 1. Single gold (Rp. 500 million) to Wilma Margaretha Sinaga, blind chess;

2. Double gold medal (400 million rupiahs) for Subhan, para-badminton sports;

3. Team gold (Rp. 350 million) for Sudartatik, sitting volleyball;

4. Silver medal (300 million rupees) for Ndaru Patma, wheelchair tennis;

5. Double silver medal (Rp. 240 million) to Wening Purbawati, sports boccia;

6. Double Perak (Rp 210 million) against Yahya Muhaimi, CP footballer;

7. Single bronze (Rp. 150 million) for Kholidin, para-archery sports;

8. Double bronze (Rp. 120 million) for Osrita Muslim, para-table tennis;

9. Bronze team (Rp. 105 million) for Danu Kuswantoro, wheelchair basketball. Meanwhile, Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora), Zainudin Amali, said in his report that the ASEAN Paralympic Games were a boost to uplift the spirit of equality, inclusion and productivity without discrimination. One form of this equality is the awarding of bonuses equal to those won by athletes at the SEA Games. “The commitment to equality that has been proclaimed by the government under the leadership of the President is manifested in the lack of difference between the appreciation of the achievements made at the SEA Games and the ASEAN Paragames 2022,” said the Menpora. Also present at the event were Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Chairman of the Indonesian National Paralympic Committee (NPC) Senny Marbun and Chief of Mission of the Indonesian Contingent at the 11th ASEAN Paragames Andi Herman. (Kemensetneg Public Relations)

