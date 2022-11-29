IK’s explanation of Ismail’s ‘narrow’ escape sparks meme fest





Let’s be honest, former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan is famous for speaking off the cuff and saying whatever comes into his head; to hell with facts and reason.

From comparing himself to Hitler to making Germany and Japan neighbours, we’ve had plenty of absurd and sometimes controversial statements from the ousted prime minister in the past.

One such recent statement became the butt of jokes for many on Twitter. The absurd claim also gave the country’s notorious “meme industry” a much-needed boost.

Speaking to his supporters in Rawalpindi on Saturday after his long, high-profile march, Imran explained (or tried to) narrowly flee, along with his party activists, during the Wazirabad attack earlier this month. .

Recalling the assassination attempt, the former prime minister said 12 people were shot on the container, including Faisal Javed who was bleeding from the face. “By the grace of God, no one was killed and everyone survived. One guard was hit six times but he survived,” he said.

“Our Imran Ismail who was governor of Sindh… four bullets came out of his clothes but he survived,” he remarked.

Shortly after the PTI public rally ended, “an ocean of memes” flooded Twitter, mocking the ex-prime minister over his remarks. Take a look at some of the best of them.

Imram ismail according to Imran khan narrowly escaped the 4 balls – “The 4 balls were recovered from imran ismail’s clothes” Imran khan’s shocking revelation pic.twitter.com/NDG0Vq8Gex

— Kamran Shahid (@FrontlineKamran) November 26, 2022

Imran Ismail’s clothes are to be kept and sent to the Ordinance factory for mass production.

Definitely Iron Man Level Suit

— Rashid Malik (@TheRashooAwan) November 26, 2022

