Dwayne Johnson buys every Snickers bar from his childhood local store he used to rob





Get our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free The Life Cinematic email Dwayne Johnson righted a childhood wrong by buying every Snickers bar from a store he says he regularly robs. The actor lived in Honolulu, Hawaii during his childhood. While there, he apparently made a habit of stealing a chocolate bar from his local 7-11 store before his practice session. In a video posted to social media on Monday, September 28, Johnson explained his actions and his decision to make up for it now. I’ve waited decades to do what I’m about to do now, the actor said from outside the store. Continuing in a voiceover, Johnson explained: When I was 14, every day I would stop here at this 7-11 and steal a king-size Snicker bar because I couldn’t afford it. buy one. It was my pre-workout food. I did this for almost a year every day. I had to come back and buy all the Snickers bars on those shelves. Under the amazed eyes of customers and employees, the black adam star cleared the shelf of all Snickers bars before bringing them to the checkout to be paid for. After the store clerk counted all the chocolate bars, the actor then offered to pay for groceries for all customers currently in the store, much to the delight of the unassuming shoppers. He then left the bag of chocolates by the cash register and informed the clerk that if anyone looked like they were about to steal a Snickers bar, they should tell them to take only some. one in his bag paid at the front. Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30 day free trial Register Shortly after leaving the store, Johnson opened up about the pleasure it gave her to give back. After decades of wanting to come home to 7-11 and try to do good, it was really, really good, he said with a smile. In his caption to the video, the former WWE wrestler added: We can’t change the past and some of the stupid things we may have done, but every once in a while we can add a little note of redeeming grace to this situation and perhaps put a big smile on some unfamiliar faces. In addition to his films, Johnson has been known to share wholesome videos on his social media, often featuring his family and random acts of kindness and fan interactions.

