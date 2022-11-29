Connect with us

‘Economy in fifth place under chaiwala’: PM Modi mocks his predecessor

Published

38 seconds ago

on

By

 


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday targeted his predecessor Manmohan Singh in a veiled attack on India’s growing economy, saying the country had climbed one position to tenth place despite a top economist being Prime Minister in the Congress-led government for ten years until 2014.

He called himself a humble “chaiwala” and said India’s economy had become the fifth largest in the world in eight years after taking office as prime minister in 2014, according to news agency PTI.

Addressing a public rally in Rajkot, Gujarat, as part of the BJP’s campaign for the upcoming State Assembly elections in early December, Prime Minister Modi compared his performance with the ten-year term of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

“Before I took over as Prime Minister in 2014, Congress had been in power for 10 years. When Congress came to power in 2004, a renowned economist (Manmohan Singh) was our Prime Minister and the Indian economy ranked 11th in the world,” Prime Minister Modi said.

He added: “In the following years, whatever they did, India’s economy became the tenth largest. So it took India ten years to become number 10 from number 11.”

Prime Minister Modi also said he never claimed to be an economist but believed in the strength of the country’s citizens, according to PTI reports.

“You gave the reins to a ‘chaiwala’ (tea vendor) in 2014. I never claimed to be an economist. But, I have faith in the strength of citizens. Over the past eight years, the India has become the fifth largest economy in tenth place (before 2014),” he said.

“So just compare. Ten years to get to number 10 from 11th (under Congress rule) and eight years to get to number 5 from 10th (under BJP government),” the Premier added. minister.

The Prime Minister said India had broken all export records after independence and the country had become a favorite destination for investors, PTI reported.

Earlier, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed that India has emerged as one of the fastest growing major economies in the world and is expected to be one of the top three economies in the world over the next the next 10 to 15 years.

India’s economy recently overtook the UK’s to become the world’s fifth largest economy, she said.

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran had also said that the Indian economy is expected to maintain the trend growth rate of 6.5% and above for the rest of the years of the current decade.

(With PTI inputs)

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/economy-on-fifth-spot-under-chaiwala-pm-modi-takes-jibe-at-predecessor-11669707953430.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

