Observer: Consolidation of Jokowi volunteers in GBK dictates political parties

Ahmad Khoirul Umam executive director of Institute for Democracy and Strategic Affairs (INDOSTRATEGIC) pointed out that President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) volunteer gathering in Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) on Saturday (26/11/2022) can then be interpreted as a political maneuver to reinforce the narrative framing the importance of wearing Ganjar Pranowo in the upcoming presidential election of 2024.

The maneuver carried out by the non-party network is an effort to create conditions that should generate a wave of popular support, which at some point should also influence or even dictate the decisions of political parties that have constitutional rights as carriers of candidates for the presidential election, Umam said in its statement on Tuesday (29/11/2022).

However, according to him, it seems that the event at GBK was not solely managed by a network of volunteers, but a political strategy that was in fact orchestrated by parties from around Joko Widodo.

This was proven by the presence of Jokowi in the middle of the event, which seemed to confirm that he really approved and supported this political maneuver, explained Umam who is also a lecturer in political science and international studies at Paramadina University. from Jakarta.

In fact, he continued, Jokowi delivered too vulgar a symbolic message regarding his support for Ganjar, even if he tried to obscure it with the term white-haired presidential candidate.

This means that yesterday’s volunteer building event at GBK was a political follow-up after the United Indonesia Coalition (KIB) statement, which was allegedly orchestrated by Jokowi to pave the way for Ganjar Pranowo as the next presidential candidate of 2024. .

Nonetheless, Umam pointed out that this move by Jokowi circle seemed to challenge Megawati Soekarnoputri’s message from the PDIP’s Ketum during the PDIP’s national working meeting last June. There seems to be an obvious inconsistency here.

Indeed, Megawati had warned and strictly prohibited its executives from maneuvering regarding the 2024 presidential election. ideologies of Megawati, were strictly disciplined. , she explained.

For this reason, according to him, the consolidation of Jokowi’s volunteers and the message for the white-haired presidential candidate to GBK was an offside step that seemed to ignore Megawati’s message in the previous national working meeting of the PDIP.

According to Umam, through the crowd, Jokowi seemed to want to show that he had the influence and strength of a network that was no less established and rooted than the PDI-P.

Consequently, Hasto Kristiyanto, secretary general of the PDIP, reacted to Jokowi’s volunteers as a form of warning as well as resistance to party maneuvers around Jokowi that seemed to want to dictate Megawati’s decisions.

On the other hand, the goal of Jokowi’s volunteers at GBK to generate positive public sentiment also appears to be suboptimal.

Indeed, the implementation of the event seemed forced amidst people who were focused on dealing with the earthquake disaster in Cianjur. On the other hand, the implementation of the event at GBK which violated rules prohibiting colossal activities, including sporting events themselves, was interpreted by many as an expression of arrogance in the face of power, a said Umam.

Meanwhile, the accounts of the masses who came also varied, starting to feel confused and feeling lied to because they were invited to a different event by the organizers, proving that the GBK crowd yesterday was the result of a mass mobilization operation that was actually immature. , he added.

Umam pointed out that if these political maneuvers continue to be imposed by the parties in Jokowi’s circle, there is a possibility that they will trigger a strong reaction from the PDIP elite, including Megawati herself, because she felt overwhelmed and as if she was about to get done (provisions that had to be accepted). (faz/first)