Protests in China highlight Xi Jinping’s political dilemma over COVID-19: backtrack or not

BEIJING — The few street protests to erupt in cities across China over the weekend were a referendum against President Xi Jinping’s zero COVID policy and the strongest public defiance of his political career, Chinese analysts said.

Not since the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989 have so many Chinese people risked arrest and other repercussions to take to the streets over a single issue.

“During Xi Jinping’s 10 years in power, these were the most public and widespread outbursts of anger from citizens against government policy,” said Bates Gill, a China expert with the Asia Society.

Public dissatisfaction with Xi’s zero COVID policy, expressed on social media or offline in the form of university postings or protests, is Xi’s biggest national challenge since the 2019 protests. in Hong Kong against an extradition bill.

Xi had claimed personal responsibility for waging the ‘war’ against COVID-19, justified zero-COVID with the need to ‘put people above everything’ and counted his ‘good’ COVID policy among his achievements. policies when he sought a revolutionary third mandate at the 20th Communist Party Congress in October.

Nearly three years into the pandemic, China says its policies are not about having zero cases at all times, but rather about taking action “dynamically” when cases emerge.

While the protests are embarrassing for Xi, they are far from overthrowing him, analysts said, because he has full control of the party, military, security and propaganda machinery.

Resist confinement

While some protesters chanted “Down with Xi Jinping, down with the Chinese Communist Party,” most others were concerned only with resisting a lockdown of their residential compounds or an exemption from frequent testing for the virus.

“Once these self-interests are satisfied, most people will be appeased and move on,” said Chen Daoyin, a former associate professor at Shanghai University of Political Science and Law, now a Chile-based commentator.

The students weren’t very organized or led by a central figure, Chen said. Demonstrations took place in Beijing, Shanghai, Wuhan, Chengdu and Urumqi.

At the time of the Tiananmen protests and crackdown by Chinese authorities, the last time protests led to the replacement of the party’s general secretary, there were internal divisions among top party leaders over how to handle the crisis. and the way forward in China in the future. .

This is not the case with Xi. With the Congress, Xi renewed his term as party leader and military commander-in-chief and placed his cronies in all important party posts. Leaders who had previously expressed contrary views or governed in a style different from him were marginalized.

While this authoritarian arrangement has allowed Xi to be more powerful, it also contains vulnerabilities, as the protests revealed, analysts said.

“By only surrounding himself with people who say what he likes to hear, Xi locks himself into an echo chamber, which could have led him to underestimate or be out of touch with everything people have. suffered from its COVID policy,” said Lance Gore, China scholar at the East Asian Institute in Singapore.

Hard situation

The protests amplify what has been a predicament for Xi: how to reverse a policy that was initially a point of pride but is becoming a growing liability.

If he were to bow to public pressure and roll back zero-COVID, he would seem weak, which could encourage people to take to the streets in the future whenever they want change.

“If he lets go, it would mean that his past policy of zero COVID has completely failed and he should take responsibility for it. It makes him lose face,” said Teng Biao, a Chinese human rights activist, lawyer and academic.

It is not in Xi’s character to back down, analysts said.

Xi stressed the need to prevent a “color revolution”, or anti-government protests, most recently when speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan in September. He also lamented in a closed-door speech that the Soviet Communist Party collapsed because no one was “man enough” to rise to the challenge.

If he were to change course on his COVID-19 policy before China is prepared, it could lead to widespread illness, death and an overwhelmed medical system, consequences that are hard to swallow.

But if he gets carried away before he finds a way to declare victory and backtrack, he risks the ire of an increasingly weary population as economic growth falters.

Xi attempted to polish the zero-COVID policy with the release of “20 steps” last month, in a bid to standardize prevention measures nationwide and make them friendlier to residents and the economy.

But since Xi has not officially waived the need to curb all outbreaks, many local authorities are still erring on the side of caution and enforcing stricter containment and quarantine measures than those stipulated in the “20 measures”.

“At this point, they seem to have no idea,” said Willy Lam, senior fellow at the Jamestown Foundation.

“On the one hand, Xi Jinping and his faction seemed all-powerful. But at the same time, … we see a complete lack of response from the new administration.

