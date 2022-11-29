Turkey: President Erdogan’s electoral base won by disenchantment





Security forces surround a protester holding a sign reading ‘Government resign’ in Istanbul, Turkey, November 27, 2022. UMIT BEKTAS / REUTERS In the 2011 legislative elections, the Justice and Development Party (AKP) won nearly 50% of the vote. Six months before the next presidential and legislative elections, scheduled for June 2023, he is only credited with 36.3% of voting intentions according to the Metropoll polling institute. Yesterday’s supporters no longer hesitate to criticize the excesses of the “Ré” (the leader), one of the nicknames of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Also read the poll: Article reserved for our subscribers How Turkey went in twenty years from the social project of the AKP to the solitary power of Erdogan I no longer trust the AKP, loose Alparslan (all first names have been changed), sitting on the sofa in his living room, between two sips of tea. The young man of 24 years, married, father of a child, lives in the conservative district of Sultanbeyli, in Istanbul, largely conquered by the party of the Turkish number one. Coming from a politically active family, he naturally supported the party as soon as he had the right to vote. Today, however, he admits his annoyance: I voted for Erdogan in 2018 for religious reasons. I am a believer, and he was the best candidate in my eyes. But now, he can no longer stem the economic crisis. Employed at minimum wage (5,500 Turkish liras net, or about 285 euros) in a balloon manufacturing factory, Alparslan has to work overtime in a curtain-making workshop to support his family. With a child at home, I had to turn on the heating for a few days. I have no idea what gas bill I’m going to have to pay at the end of the month £1500 probablyhe is afraid. With a rent of 1,300 pounds, the end of the month is difficult. He did file a request with the municipal services to obtain social assistance, but the examination of their situation was not considered conclusive for the town hall services. “The AKP no longer exists, it’s just Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s party, said his wife, Hatice, sitting next to him. It has had its day, it must leave and make way for young people who have a vision for the future., she assures, looking at the baby who gurgles on the carpet. A rare word from a modest electorate that is generally wary of the foreign press. authoritarian drift Barely created, the party, founded by President Erdogan and a few fellow travelers, entered parliament twenty years ago on November 3, 2002. Its political discourse revolved around the cultural revenge of conservative Anatolia on a secular Kemalist establishment. , oppressive and undemocratic. You have 55.25% of this article left to read. The following is for subscribers only.

