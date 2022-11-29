Brexit is hurting innovation in the UK

Despite enormous pressure to cut spending, UK governments fall statement earlier this month reaffirmed Boris Johnson’s government’s commitment to increase R&D spending to 20 billion in 2024-25. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said he wants to transform the UK into the next Silicon Valley.

However, beyond a few sectors such as fintech and pharma, UK businesses are not capitalizing on the country’s academic strengths, and Brexit is proving to be a headwind for innovation. More money will help, but just as important are cheaper visas for highly skilled workers, stable innovation policy and regulation, and resolving the impasse over the Northern Ireland protocol so that the UK to join the €95 billion (81.8 billion) Horizon Europe research programme.

Another way Brexit is holding back the development and deployment of new technologies is that the end of free movement has reduced the number of skilled European scientists, technicians and engineers taking up jobs in the UK. The government has tried to alleviate this problem with a fairly liberal immigration system for highly skilled workers. But we analyzed the numbers and found that government reforms are only partially offsetting the end of free movement. It needs to provide around a fifth more visas in high-skilled sectors to make the UK as open as it was before Brexit.

A big problem is that the government still sees skilled migrant workers as cash cows rather than economic assets. They and their employers can sometimes face immigration fees and charges of over 10,000 or even more if they want to bring in family members. The result is that many of the most skilled workers seek employment elsewhere.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last week tried to appease his party’s anti-immigration wing by telling the Confederation of British Industry that innovation can replace the need for more foreign workers. It would be politically convenient but it is wrong, at least in the short term. Companies won’t adopt the technology without skilled workers who can deploy and use it, and Sunak’s plans to upskill Brits will take years to bear fruit.

Another problem is that Brexit has caused high-tech sectors to reduce their investments. After the vote to leave the European Union in 2016, business investment in these sectors stagnated, then fell sharply during the pandemic and the exit from the single market. This means companies are not adopting technology as quickly.

To address these issues, government must create stable, well-funded policies at every stage of innovation, from academic research to incentives for businesses to invest in new software and machinery. Investments in technology take time to pay off, so predictable regulations, taxes and subsidies are needed and businesses also need certainty on the terms under which they can access large markets such as the EU.

But Brexit has also encouraged the government to change sensible EU rules in a hunt for Brexit dividends. In many cases, the costs of instability far outweigh the benefits of change, especially when reforms are the result of ministerial whim. The successful EULaw bill is the worst example of this: it would remove thousands of EU laws from the UK statute book by the end of 2023, except those that ministers specifically decide to keep. Almost as bad, the government has sought to undermine the independence of UK financial services and data protection regulators, which could make regulation even more politicized and less predictable, jeopardizing the free flow of data across Europe. EU and UK.

The UK’s chaotic post-Brexit politics don’t help. There have been nine science ministers since 2016, serving four prime ministers. Government strategies and journals on science and innovation have multiplied. Policies are announced and never implemented, such as new digital competition laws that were initially mooted in 2019 but have yet to pass the House of Commons.

Germany provides a model for the UK to follow. Its main parties agreed on a pact on research and innovation in 2005, which led to guaranteed increases in research budgets over many years. These were recently extended until 2030. The German Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft institutes, which stimulate partnerships between universities and companies, have time and money to design and implement their strategies. The UK equivalent, the Catapult Centres, are underfunded, even after Hunts announced in the autumn statement that their funding would be increased by a third. Between 2011 and 2021, Catapult Centers have overseen $2.5 billion in public and private investments; the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft centers achieved a turnover of 3 billion (2.6 billion) in 2021 alone.

Major UK political parties could agree multi-year targets for science and innovation funding. They could promise to increase the Catapult Centers’ annual budgets to German levels and pledge not to carry out spontaneous reviews of their governance for a certain period, regardless of which party or parties form the government. A cross-party migration policy would likely prove impossible, but Sunak could cut visa fees for skilled migrants, and Labor is unlikely to replace them.

Without such consensus government, the UK has no hope of becoming the high-skilled, high-wage economy that Boris Johnson promised as prime minister. Making deals between parties may not come naturally in such an adversarial political culture, but becoming a bit more European in its politics could be just what the UK needs.

Zach Meyers is senior researcher and John Springford is deputy director of the Center for European Reform.