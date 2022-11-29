Hong Kong protesters call for ‘freedom’ as anger against Xi Jinping in China spreads

Barely a month after granting himself new powers as the potential lifelong leader of China, Xi Jinping is facing an outpouring of public anger not seen in decades, sparked by his zero-Covid strategy which will soon enter the his fourth year.

But it is unimaginable that the government would back down given that it has invested so much political capital in politics, observers say.

Protesters took to the streets over the weekend in cities including Shanghai and Beijing, criticizing politics, confronting police and even calling on Xi to step down.

Meanwhile, protesters gathered in the semi-autonomous southern city of Hong Kong on Monday, where the pro-democracy movement has been all but stifled by a harsh crackdown after months of protests that began in 2019.

Students at the Chinese University of Hong Kong chanted: Freedom! Freedom! in their native Cantonese, as well as We don’t want a revolution, we want a reform! in the Mandarin spoken in mainland China. Floral tributes were laid in the central district which had been the epicenter of previous protests.

The widespread protests are unprecedented since the military crushed the student-led pro-democracy movement in 1989 centered in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

Most of the protesters have focused their anger on restrictions that can confine families to their homes for months and have been criticized as neither scientific nor effective. Some complained that the system did not meet their needs.

By Han Guan/AP Protesters wave blank papers and hold flowers and candles as they demonstrate in Beijing.

Calls for Xi to step down and end the Communist Party that ruled China for 73 years could qualify as sedition, punishable by jail.

In response, Shanghai police used pepper spray to chase away protesters, and dozens were arrested during sweeps and taken away in police vans and buses. China’s vast internal security apparatus is also renowned for identifying people it deems troublemakers and picking them up later when few are looking.

The possibility of further protests is unclear. Government censors have cleaned the internet of videos and posts supporting them. And analysts say that unless divisions emerge, the Communist Party should be able to contain dissent.

China’s strict measures were initially accepted to minimize deaths while other countries suffered devastating waves of infections, but that consensus has started to crumble in recent weeks.

While the ruling party says anti-coronavirus measures must be targeted and precise and disrupt people’s lives as little as possible, local officials are under threat of losing their jobs or other penalties if an outbreak occurs. They have responded by imposing quarantines and other restrictions that protesters say go beyond what the central government allows.

Xi’s unelected government does not seem overly concerned about the difficulties brought by politics. This spring, millions of Shanghai residents have been placed under a strict lockdown that has led to food shortages, restricted access to medical care and economic hardship. Nonetheless, in October, the city’s party secretary, a Xi loyalist, was named the Communist Party’s No.

By Han Guan/AP Protesters hold candles as they march through Beijing on Sunday.

The party has long imposed surveillance and travel restrictions on minorities, including Tibetans and Muslim groups such as the Uyghurs, more than a million of whom have been held in camps where they are forced to renounce their culture and beliefs. their traditional religion and to swear loyalty to Xi.

But protests this weekend included many members of the educated urban middle class of the Han ethnic majority. The ruling party is counting on this group to fulfill an unwritten post-Tiananmen agreement to accept autocratic rule in exchange for a better quality of life.

Now it looks like the old arrangement has come to an end as the party enforces control at the expense of the economy, said Hung Ho-fung of Johns Hopkins University.

The party and the people are trying to find a new balance, he said. There will be some instability in the process.

To evolve into something on the scale of the 1989 protests would require clear divisions within the leadership that could be leveraged for change, Hung said.

By Han Guan/AP Chinese police form a line to prevent protesters from marching in Beijing.

Xi virtually eliminated those threats at a party congress in October. He broke with tradition and gave himself a third five-year term as party leader and filled the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee with loyalists. Two potential rivals were sent into retirement.

Without the clear signal of divisions from party leaders … I would expect this type of protest not to last very long, Hung said.

It is unimaginable that Xi will back down, and the party is experienced in handling protests, Hung said.

China is now the only major country still trying to stop transmission of the virus which was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019.

The normally supportive head of the World Health Organization has called zero-Covid unsustainable. Beijing dismissed his remarks as irresponsible, but public acceptance of the restrictions has waned.

People quarantined at home in some areas say they lack food and medicine. And the ruling party has faced anger over the deaths of two children whose parents said virus checks hampered efforts to seek emergency medical treatment.

Protests then erupted after a fire on Thursday killed at least 10 people at an apartment building in the northwestern city of Urumqi, where some residents have been locked in their homes for four months. It sparked a flurry of angry questions online about whether firefighters or people trying to escape were blocked by locked doors or other pandemic restrictions.

Andy Wong/AP Chinese President Xi Jinping. (File photo)

Yet Xi, an ardent nationalist, has politicized the issue to the point that exiting the zero-Covid policy could be seen as a loss to his reputation and authority.

Zero-Covid was meant to demonstrate the superiority of the Chinese model, but ended up demonstrating the risk that when authoritarian regimes make mistakes, those mistakes can be colossal, said Columbia University China policy scholar Andrew Nathan. . He edited The Tiananmen Papersan insider’s account of the government’s response to the 1989 protests.

But I think the regime has backed down and has no way to give in. He has a lot of strength, and if necessary he will use it, Nathan said. If he was able to hold on to power in the face of the pro-democracy protests of 1989, he can do it again now.”