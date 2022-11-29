‘Do you have 100 heads like Ravana..?’: Kharge’s latest jibe at PM Modi draws criticism





Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge called Prime Minister Modi “Ravana” during a rally in Gujarat. The veteran Congress leader’s remarks drew criticism and the BJP accused the Congress of insulting the prime minister.

Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge called Prime Minister Modi ‘Ravana’ during a rally in Gujarat (Photo: PTI/File)

By Ashok Singhal: A huge row erupted in Gujarat after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ravana during a rally, drawing heavy criticism from the BJP. Addressing a public rally in Ahmedabads Behrampura, the veteran Congress leader said, “We see your (Modis) face in business elections, MP elections or MP elections, everywhere. Do you have 100 heads like Raavan? I have seen that votes are sought on behalf of Modiji, be it municipal elections, company elections (or assembly elections) Asking to vote on behalf of the candidate is it that Modi will come to work at the municipality? Will he help you when needed?” the senior Congress official said, attacking Prime Minister Modi. * More from IndiaToday.in’s Election 2022 coverage: Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022 | Himachal Pradesh Assembly Polls 2022 | Full coverage Reacting to Kharge for insulting Prime Minister Modi, BJP IT Unit Chief Amit Malviya said, “Unable to withstand the heat of Gujarat elections, pushed to the sidelines, National Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge is losing control of his words, calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ravan. From Maut ka Saudagar to Ravan, Congress continues to insult Gujarat and its son (sic). Unable to withstand the heat of the Gujarat election, pushed to the sidelines, National Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge is losing control of his words, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ravan is calling. From Maut ka Saudagar to Ravan, Congress continues to insult Gujarat and its son pic.twitter.com/je5lkU4HBw

Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 29, 2022 BJP spokesman Sambit Patra said Kharge calling Prime Minister Modi Ravana saddened the whole country and it shows the mindset of the Congress. READ ALSO | You pretend to be poor, but I’m one of the untouchables: Congress Speaker Kharge hits Prime Minister Modi during a rally in Gujarat “Narendra Modi is the pride of Gujarat and worked for the development of every citizen. These are just words of Mallikarjun and the ideology is of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Remember who called Narendra Modi ‘Maut ka Saudagar ‘? Madhusudan Mistry said he would show Narendra Modi his place his ‘Aukaat’,” Patra said. “What ‘Aukaat’ are you going to show Soniaji? Every Gujarati should teach this Congress party a lesson that has used such words against Gujarat pride, every Gujarati should come out to vote and teach Congress a lesson,” added the leader of the BJP. Earlier, the Congress leader described Prime Minister Modi as a ‘leader of lies’ and accused him of seeking sympathy by calling himself poor. While addressing a public rally in Dediapada, Narmada district, Gujarat, the Congress veteran said he himself was from the ‘untouchable caste’. “A person like you claims to be poor. I am one of the untouchables. People drank your tea, no one would have drunk my tea,” Kharge said, lambasting Prime Minister Modi. Gujarat will vote for a new state assembly in the coming weeks, with polls to be held in two phases, on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8. READ ALSO | PM Modi to address 4 rallies in latest leg of BJP election campaign in Gujarat READ ALSO | CM Yogi bulldozer’s new weapon, Gujarat should have it too: BJP chief Hardik Patel Posted on: November 29, 2022

