Politics
Erdogan evokes the prospect of a second meeting with El Sisi
After their surprise handshake in Qatar, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he could see his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El Sisi again to lay the foundations for a new phase in relations between their countries.
Mr Erdogan and Mr El Sisi met at the opening of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last week. It was their first face-off since 2013, when the Egyptian army, then led by Mr. El Sisi, removed from office Mohammed Morsi, an Islamist president supported by Ankara.
In an interview recorded with Haberturk TV on Sunday, Erdogan said: The process with Egypt has started. After the talks at ministerial level, we will meet.”
He revealed that he and the Egyptian leader spoke for around 30-45 minutes in Doha and both sides were happy with the meeting.”
The Egyptian presidency has not said whether a second meeting with Erdogan is on the cards, but described the Doha meeting in a carefully crafted statement last week as the beginning of the development of bilateral relations.
On Monday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey and Egypt could restore full diplomatic relations and reappoint each other’s ambassadors “in the coming months”.
Intelligence delegations from both sides met in Egypt over the weekend, according to Egyptian and Turkish sources quoted by Reuters. The two countries are set to start talks on military, political and trade issues, including energy projects, a Turkish official said, while an Egyptian intelligence official said ways to bridge the gap between their positions on security issues had been discussed over the weekend.
While recent developments are significant, the road to fully normalized relations could be long and winding, with compromises on both sides seemingly inevitable.
A Turkish-Egyptian rapprochement would be part of a geopolitical realignment in the region in which Ankara has reached out to ease strained relations with powerful Gulf Arab nations such as the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, as well as Israel. . This could reduce the scale of the conflict in Syria and even help resolve Libya’s lingering political crisis.
Another benefit could be the launch of a process to spare Baghdad further Turkish military attacks against Ankara’s Kurdish opponents in Iraqi territory.
Relations have been strained since 2013, with Cairo regularly denouncing Turkey’s military role in Libya, Egypt’s western neighbor, as well as in Syria and Iraq. For much of the past decade, Egypt’s pro-government media have launched personal attacks on Mr. Erdogan. However, these ceased about a year ago.
After two rounds of exploratory talks to normalize relations, Egypt remains unhappy that Turkey continues to provide safe haven for its critics, especially members of the now-banned Muslim Brotherhood who face terrorism charges in Egypt. or have been tried and sentenced in absentia. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said last month the talks were not advancing.
However, Turkey, in a goodwill gesture last year, shut down TV channels loyal to the Muslim Brotherhood that had criticized and ridiculed the Egyptian leader and his government overnight.
Mr. Erdogan and his government have also refrained from publicly criticizing the Egyptian government, ending repeated statements over the past decade that they do not recognize Mr. El Sisi’s administration as legitimate and denouncing the removal of Mr. Morsi.
But more recently, Turkey infuriated Egypt and its allies Cyprus and Greece, enemies of Ankara, when it reached a maritime demarcation agreement with one of two rival administrations in Libya.
The three countries called the deal illegal and had a similar response when the two sides agreed to explore oil and gas in Libya’s Mediterranean waters.
Egypt has repeatedly called for the withdrawal of all foreign troops and fighters from Libya, a thinly veiled reference to Turkey’s military advisers and allied militiamen. His pleas fell on deaf ears.
Another source of continued tension is Turkey’s tireless efforts to build on Cairo, Athens and Nicosia’s plans to transform the eastern Mediterranean into a major energy hub, which have also earned Ankara severe reprimands from the EU and the US.
If the cooperation is healthy and there are good intentions, the collaboration [between Turkey and Egypt] will grow significantly in many areas, said Abdel Rahman Salah, Egypt’s newest ambassador to Turkey. This will not be limited to discoveries of natural gas in the Mediterranean but also in the fields of maritime security, the fight against climate change and water desalination.
Updated: November 28, 2022, 2:46 p.m.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/egypt/2022/11/28/erdogan-raises-prospect-of-second-meeting-with-el-sisi/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Erdogan evokes the prospect of a second meeting with El Sisi
- What Deion Sanders said about the Colorado football coaching vacancy
- Katharine McPhee dazzles in diamond-studded dress for Disney’s ‘magical holiday celebration’
- Snapchat now has a Windows app: Here’s how to use it.
- President Joko Widodo orders to offer incentives to investors of import substitution products
- These are the UK’s best Cyber Monday deals
- CNN reporter in China’s capital where there has been a rare protest
- Is this the most dangerous zebra crossing in the UK?
- ‘Do you have 100 heads like Ravana..?’: Kharge’s latest jibe at PM Modi draws criticism
- Ruturaj Gaikwad: Indian batsman hits seven sixes in one
- Hong Kong protesters call for ‘freedom’ as anger against Xi Jinping in China spreads
- Iranian reporters grill USMNT at World Cup conference