Erdogan evokes the prospect of a second meeting with El Sisi

After their surprise handshake in Qatar, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he could see his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El Sisi again to lay the foundations for a new phase in relations between their countries.

Mr Erdogan and Mr El Sisi met at the opening of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last week. It was their first face-off since 2013, when the Egyptian army, then led by Mr. El Sisi, removed from office Mohammed Morsi, an Islamist president supported by Ankara.

In an interview recorded with Haberturk TV on Sunday, Erdogan said: The process with Egypt has started. After the talks at ministerial level, we will meet.”

He revealed that he and the Egyptian leader spoke for around 30-45 minutes in Doha and both sides were happy with the meeting.”

The Egyptian presidency has not said whether a second meeting with Erdogan is on the cards, but described the Doha meeting in a carefully crafted statement last week as the beginning of the development of bilateral relations.

On Monday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey and Egypt could restore full diplomatic relations and reappoint each other’s ambassadors “in the coming months”.

Intelligence delegations from both sides met in Egypt over the weekend, according to Egyptian and Turkish sources quoted by Reuters. The two countries are set to start talks on military, political and trade issues, including energy projects, a Turkish official said, while an Egyptian intelligence official said ways to bridge the gap between their positions on security issues had been discussed over the weekend.

While recent developments are significant, the road to fully normalized relations could be long and winding, with compromises on both sides seemingly inevitable.

A Turkish-Egyptian rapprochement would be part of a geopolitical realignment in the region in which Ankara has reached out to ease strained relations with powerful Gulf Arab nations such as the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, as well as Israel. . This could reduce the scale of the conflict in Syria and even help resolve Libya’s lingering political crisis.

Another benefit could be the launch of a process to spare Baghdad further Turkish military attacks against Ankara’s Kurdish opponents in Iraqi territory.

Relations have been strained since 2013, with Cairo regularly denouncing Turkey’s military role in Libya, Egypt’s western neighbor, as well as in Syria and Iraq. For much of the past decade, Egypt’s pro-government media have launched personal attacks on Mr. Erdogan. However, these ceased about a year ago.

After two rounds of exploratory talks to normalize relations, Egypt remains unhappy that Turkey continues to provide safe haven for its critics, especially members of the now-banned Muslim Brotherhood who face terrorism charges in Egypt. or have been tried and sentenced in absentia. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said last month the talks were not advancing.

However, Turkey, in a goodwill gesture last year, shut down TV channels loyal to the Muslim Brotherhood that had criticized and ridiculed the Egyptian leader and his government overnight.

Mr. Erdogan and his government have also refrained from publicly criticizing the Egyptian government, ending repeated statements over the past decade that they do not recognize Mr. El Sisi’s administration as legitimate and denouncing the removal of Mr. Morsi.

But more recently, Turkey infuriated Egypt and its allies Cyprus and Greece, enemies of Ankara, when it reached a maritime demarcation agreement with one of two rival administrations in Libya.

The three countries called the deal illegal and had a similar response when the two sides agreed to explore oil and gas in Libya’s Mediterranean waters.

Egypt has repeatedly called for the withdrawal of all foreign troops and fighters from Libya, a thinly veiled reference to Turkey’s military advisers and allied militiamen. His pleas fell on deaf ears.

Another source of continued tension is Turkey’s tireless efforts to build on Cairo, Athens and Nicosia’s plans to transform the eastern Mediterranean into a major energy hub, which have also earned Ankara severe reprimands from the EU and the US.

If the cooperation is healthy and there are good intentions, the collaboration [between Turkey and Egypt] will grow significantly in many areas, said Abdel Rahman Salah, Egypt’s newest ambassador to Turkey. This will not be limited to discoveries of natural gas in the Mediterranean but also in the fields of maritime security, the fight against climate change and water desalination.

