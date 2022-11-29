Politics
Boris Johnson and the Covid are in a boat and that’s it
This noble throne of kings, this bearer of sceptres / This fortress built by Nature for herself / Against contagion and the hand of war. From the first episode of This England contemplating the park of the manor of Checkers Court, Boris Johnson declaims these verses of the eponymous poem of the Richard II the William Shakespeare.
You probably missed it, but BoJo published a book on Shakespeare in 2016 called The riddle of genius. A claim to fame that allows him, in the series that concerns us, to compulsively quote the English author, as well as the other island genius, Winston Churchill. On which he also wrote a book. This mania would make him almost sympathetic. What we will come back to is one of the many problems affecting this Sky production, broadcast last September across the Channel.
Divided into six segments, it runs from July 2019 to spring 2020. Time for Boris Johnson to be appointed to 10 Downing Street, to organize his exit from the European Union, to face a family crisis, to discover the Covid, to catch it and to recover. The congenital imbalance of the program is entirely contained in this quick summary. For 300 minutes, This England fails to decide whether it will be a Johnson biopic or a chronicle of the pandemic that has claimed 189,000 lives in the kingdom. So much for the background. The form logically suffers from this indecision. Handicapped by her political bias to show that the government has despite the crisis, she alternates in a schizophrenic and rustic way between meetings of decision-makers and snapshots of the painful daily life of the British. old people suffering in retirement homes.
READ ALSO: “The Crown”, season 5: rather unflattering portrait of the “hurtful prince” Charles III
This narrative roll is all the more nauseating in that it is made up of very brief scenes, lasting five seconds to three minutes. They can also be explained by the laborious nature of the project. Co-writer of the screenplay, director Michael Winterbottom (Welcome Sarajevo An unconquered heart) was to direct the entire series. He was dropped off shortly after filming began. His fault ? Refuse that Sky specifies, before each episode, that This England is a work of fiction.
Too early for fiction?
Of all this emerges only the mussed hair of BoJo, alias Kenneth Branagh. Voted, puffy and afflicted with a fake belly, the Northern Irish actor gets out of this trap thanks to his profession. His impersonation of Johnson’s slurred, stammering speech is perfect. Better (or worse), he manages to endear one of Britain’s most hated faces. Here he becomes a good, casual guy, overwhelmed by the situation and his wife’s pregnancy. Sacred paradox for the very Labor Winterbottom! By default, the only villain in the story is Councilman Dominic Cummings, played by the impeccable Simon Paisley Day. Cummings is used to: from 2018, the telefilm Brexit on Canal + with Benedict Cumberbatch, made him a robot without me.
READ ALSO: Jair Bolsonaro, Donald Trump, Boris Johnson: has the health crisis had the skin of the demagogues in power?
Why such a fiasco? In The Guardianjournalist Lucy Mangan considers it right that he is still too early for dramatization. We are all still in a state of post-traumatic stress, artists included. In France, the finding is coupled with astonishment. While at home, we accuse the state of having faced too much with the Covid, the British reproach their rulers on the contrary. And Boris Johnson is doing quite well: in Richard IIthe king ends up assassinated by one of his nobles.
This England. Mondays at 9 p.m. on Canal +. Three episodes per evening. Available on mycanal.
