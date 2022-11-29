Politics
Congress has sacrificed two Prime Ministers in the fight against terrorism: Kharge against Prime Minister Modi
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Congress of playing vote-banking politics at the expense of terrorism, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said on Monday that his party had sacrificed two prime ministers in the fight against terrorism.
Kharge asked if any leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fought for the freedom of the country.
Read also: “Silent wave” in Gujarat, the next polls will give a new direction to the country: Jignesh Mevani
“We did the job to fight against terrorists. To keep peace in the country, we sacrificed our leaders. Indira Gandhi sacrificed her life to keep the country united. Rajiv Gandhi was martyred for the unity of the country. Is there a leader in the BJP who at least fought for the freedom of the country? Kharge asked.
Addressing a rally in Kheda, Gujarat, an electoral city on Sunday, the Prime Minister said that Congress viewed terrorism through the prism of the vote bank”. He also said that “terrorism was not yet ended and Congressional policy has not changed either. “. “Here (in Congress), we lost our two famous and globally respected prime ministers to strengthen and unite the country. This is an election for the National Assembly and not for Parliament. We are here before you with the problems that affect the state. It’s better if he (Modi) talks about the successes and failures of the state,” Kharge said.
On the BJP poll’s promise to implement the Uniform Civil Code in Gujarat, Khrage said it was an attempt to divide society and create controversy for the votes.
“They (BJP) are pushing Congress and other leaders to speak out and get angry. Their aim is to provoke us and divide society, but we are not going to fall into their trap,” he said. he declared.
Also read: BJP confident of repeat show even if silent Congress dumps it and AAP splits votes
Slamming Modi for seeking votes on his behalf and saying he only contributed to the progress of Gujarat as if there were no leaders before him, Kharge said the prime minister is not stopping to talk about the fact that Congress had done nothing for the past 70 or so years. “If any party built the country in 70 years, it’s Congress,” Kharge said, adding that, unlike Modi, he does not take credit for the multi-trillion-dollar projects sanctioned when he was Union Minister.
Attacking the BJP’s ‘Gujarat development model’, the Congress speaker said there were five lakh vacancies in ministries including that of 28,000 teachers. “State debt is rising sharply. When we came out of power, we left a debt of Rs 10,000 crore. Today it has ballooned to Rs 3.40 lakh crore, and will rise further to Rs 4 .60 lakh crore in the current financial year,” Kharge said.
“The so-called ‘Gujarat model’ is about 4 lakh deaths from Covid-19. They changed three chief ministers in six years. If you change three CMs, it means you haven’t done anything here. Otherwise, there was no reason to change them,” Kharge said.
He expressed his confidence in the victory of the Congress in the Gujarat elections. “The BJP understood that the people of Gujarat were in favor of the Congress. Although they had been in power for 27 years, it became necessary for the BJP to bring in the Prime Minister, the Home Minister of the ‘Union, four to five chief ministers to make inflammatory speeches to mislead people,’ he said.
Gujarat will see Assembly polls in two phases on December 1 and 5, and the counting of votes will take place on December 8. In the 2017 Assembly polls, Congress won 77 seats in the 182-member Assembly, limiting the BJP to 99.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/congress-sacrificed-two-prime-ministers-in-terror-fight-kharge-counters-pm-modi-1166444.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Congress has sacrificed two Prime Ministers in the fight against terrorism: Kharge against Prime Minister Modi
- Girls’ Hockey: Black Tigers cross to win Brunswick
- See images of Mauna Loa erupting for the first time since 1984
- UK economy much more volatile after series of sharp shocks
- Biggest questions after Clemson, Tennessee firecrackers
- USS Chancellorsville conducts FONOP in South China Sea, draws Chinese protests
- Boris Johnson and the Covid are in a boat and that’s it
- Gizelle Bryants’ hot pink dress for Porsha Williams’ wedding
- Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is in danger, says the UNESCO mission
- China Covid Protests: China Protests Highlight Xi Jinping’s Covid Policy Dilemma; Return on foot or not | world news
- Joko Widodo appoints Yudo Margono as TNI commander, military observer says
- Influenza continues to spread in the United States, infecting millions, reports CDC