Congress has sacrificed two Prime Ministers in the fight against terrorism: Kharge against Prime Minister Modi

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Congress of playing vote-banking politics at the expense of terrorism, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said on Monday that his party had sacrificed two prime ministers in the fight against terrorism.

Kharge asked if any leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fought for the freedom of the country.

“We did the job to fight against terrorists. To keep peace in the country, we sacrificed our leaders. Indira Gandhi sacrificed her life to keep the country united. Rajiv Gandhi was martyred for the unity of the country. Is there a leader in the BJP who at least fought for the freedom of the country? Kharge asked.

Addressing a rally in Kheda, Gujarat, an electoral city on Sunday, the Prime Minister said that Congress viewed terrorism through the prism of the vote bank”. He also said that “terrorism was not yet ended and Congressional policy has not changed either. “. “Here (in Congress), we lost our two famous and globally respected prime ministers to strengthen and unite the country. This is an election for the National Assembly and not for Parliament. We are here before you with the problems that affect the state. It’s better if he (Modi) talks about the successes and failures of the state,” Kharge said.

On the BJP poll’s promise to implement the Uniform Civil Code in Gujarat, Khrage said it was an attempt to divide society and create controversy for the votes.

“They (BJP) are pushing Congress and other leaders to speak out and get angry. Their aim is to provoke us and divide society, but we are not going to fall into their trap,” he said. he declared.

Slamming Modi for seeking votes on his behalf and saying he only contributed to the progress of Gujarat as if there were no leaders before him, Kharge said the prime minister is not stopping to talk about the fact that Congress had done nothing for the past 70 or so years. “If any party built the country in 70 years, it’s Congress,” Kharge said, adding that, unlike Modi, he does not take credit for the multi-trillion-dollar projects sanctioned when he was Union Minister.

Attacking the BJP’s ‘Gujarat development model’, the Congress speaker said there were five lakh vacancies in ministries including that of 28,000 teachers. “State debt is rising sharply. When we came out of power, we left a debt of Rs 10,000 crore. Today it has ballooned to Rs 3.40 lakh crore, and will rise further to Rs 4 .60 lakh crore in the current financial year,” Kharge said.

“The so-called ‘Gujarat model’ is about 4 lakh deaths from Covid-19. They changed three chief ministers in six years. If you change three CMs, it means you haven’t done anything here. Otherwise, there was no reason to change them,” Kharge said.

He expressed his confidence in the victory of the Congress in the Gujarat elections. “The BJP understood that the people of Gujarat were in favor of the Congress. Although they had been in power for 27 years, it became necessary for the BJP to bring in the Prime Minister, the Home Minister of the ‘Union, four to five chief ministers to make inflammatory speeches to mislead people,’ he said.

Gujarat will see Assembly polls in two phases on December 1 and 5, and the counting of votes will take place on December 8. In the 2017 Assembly polls, Congress won 77 seats in the 182-member Assembly, limiting the BJP to 99.