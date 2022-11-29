EU chief under pressure to get tough with Xi as China protests grow – Reuters

Press play to listen to this article Expressed by artificial intelligence.

This was the trip that Charles Michel was desperate to take. Now it’s quickly becoming a nightmare.

With terrible timing, the President of the European Council is due to fly to China on Tuesday for talks with Xi Jinping, in a bid to strengthen ties between Brussels and Beijing.

But continued protests demanding an end to Xi’s zero-COVID lockdown policy have become the biggest threat to Chinese state power in more than 30 years, with some protesters even calling on the communist leader to step down.

As police arrest and beat protesters and even journalists covering the events, fearing the authoritarian crackdown will grow more brutal, Michel faces growing pressure to rethink his mission.

If he doesn’t cancel the trip entirely, he must issue a rebuke to Xi and other Chinese officials when they meet on Thursday, according to EU officials, politicians and diplomats, who spoke to POLITICO.

“He should take the opportunity to raise our concerns on several issues,” said Reinhard Btikofer, chairman of the European Parliament’s delegation for relations with China. “If there is a crackdown on the recent protest movement, the EU is ready to talk about it in international institutions and consider further sanctions.”

He probably has doubts, said an EU official, speaking on condition of anonymity. Being the first Western leader to participate in these protests, he will be forced to say something, so what will he say? If they could lower the time, they would probably cancel.

An EU diplomat said: Michel should stand firm on EU values ​​and tell China that it must protect peaceful protests. Another European diplomat added that Michel should not be lenient with Beijing.

So far, Michel is not expected to raise the protests when he meets Xi on Thursday, according to EU officials briefed on the matter. Michel is likely to make general references to human rights concerns and offer European aid to fight the pandemic, despite China’s refusal to import Western vaccines.

Advisers to Michel, who chairs meetings of the EU’s 27 heads of government, had always expected talks with Xi to be potentially difficult. Long-standing points of contention over Beijing’s alliance with Russia, aggression toward Taiwan and abuse of minorities in China have become more acute in recent months.

His task was already complicated by the fact that EU governments cannot agree on the best approach to China. Some hawkish nations want to decouple trade with Beijing while leaders including Germany’s Olaf Scholz favor engagement.

The protests, which have escalated dramatically in recent days, could force Europeans to make a choice. Whatever happens, Michel will be remembered as the first Western leader to visit China after the biggest show of public disapproval of Beijing’s leadership since the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

Xi has met with European national leaders to advance his economic agenda, but has avoided representatives in Brussels, who view him as a “systemic” rival.

The protests were sparked by a deadly fire that officials say killed 10 people in an area of ​​Xinjiang under lockdown. University students held up a white paper to protest against state control and police clashed with local and foreign journalists.

Unprecedented, the demonstrators are even calling for Xi will resignwith a few cries”we don’t want an emperorand others demanding the dismantling of the internet censorship apparatus. This came as a shock to many China watchers, since Xi had enjoyed unchallenged power when he assumed a revolutionary third term in October.

The EU foreign policy spokesperson would simply say: “We are closely following the widespread protests in many Chinese cities, against the country’s strict zero COVID policy.

European policymakers are walking a tightrope over how far to go to back the protesters. German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, a longtime Communist Party critic, retweeted his Liberal Democratic Party foreign policy spokesperson, who posted: “The people don’t want to be locked in anymore. It takes mad courage to oppose [Communist Party] like that.

Next 48 hours

Much will depend on the next 48 hours to gauge the scale and continuity of the protests and, crucially, whether the police will step up their response. European diplomats on site are currently on 24-hour alert to monitor the situation, particularly in Beijing and Shanghai.

“All of Michel’s words would be for EU consumption, but would annoy Communist Party leaders and they would consider them interference in domestic politics,” said Ricardo Borges de Castro, associate director at the European Policy Centre, a think tank based in Brussels. Tank. “If the protests escalate and there is a violent crackdown by Chinese authorities by December 1, the harder it will be for President Michel to emerge politically unscathed.

Michel’s solo mission without European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has raised eyebrows in Brussels in a sign of the widening rift between the two top officials.

The whole trip should be seen in light of the rivalry between von der Leyen and Michel,” according to the EU official quoted above. The Chinese will want to know trade policy details and whether the EU will follow US export controls on microchips. These are the questions Xi will ask and Charles can answer them only Ursula can. It is this eternal rivalry that dominates everything, the official said.

Maybe Xi will cancel. It would be the most elegant outing for Michel.

Barbara Moens contributed reporting.