Mobile phone flashlights illuminate Prime Minister Modi’s rally in Jamnagar, Gujarat





Crowds flashed the flashlights of their mobile phones at Prime Minister Modi's rally. Jamnagar, Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed a series of public meetings in Gujarat on Monday ahead of the Assembly elections, received an enthusiastic response from residents of Surat, where the crowd flashed street lamps. pocket of their mobile phone during his gathering. During the rally, Prime Minister Modi urged people to secure victory for the BJP. "I am not here with you as Prime Minister Modi but as your brother Modi. I came here to meet you," he said. As the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections draws to a close, parties are in the fray, putting their heavyweights to the fore in an attempt to lure voters. On Monday, Prime Minister Modi held rallies in Jamnagar and Rajkot. During his remarks, the Prime Minister talked about the measures taken to boost "living comfort", improve the water situation in Saurashtra, efforts for MSMEs and other development works. He said: "The Bharatiya Janata Party is a ground-bound party, a party that grew out of the common man, a party that is rooted in ideas. In the days of Congress, there was corruption and money from the country was wasted. The BJP government tried hard to spare people's hard work." Further attacking the Congress, the Prime Minister said, "The BJP trusts the people and therefore the people trust the BJP. The Congress never trusted the people during his rule. The legacy of the British came to the Congress ." The assembly election in Gujarat is scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, the results of which will be announced on December 8. In the 2017 elections in Gujarat, the BJP won 99 seats out of a total of 182 seats. The party has been in power for 27 years. This time, the party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and state party leader CR Patil is aiming to secure its highest number of seats exceeding 140. The state has long been a stronghold of the BJP and the party aims to return to power for a seventh term. Modi served as Gujarat's longest-serving chief minister from 2001 to 2014. However, he faces a strong electoral challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal, which has named Isudan Gadhvi as its main ministerial candidate. The Congress also hopes to do its best to overthrow the BJP. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

