With This England, the Boris Johnson years, Michael Winterbottom dilutes the biopic in the crisis





A priori, the political defeat of the former Prime Minister Boris Johnson had enough to feed a mini-series of prestige, even several seasons. Curiously, the co-creator Michael Winterbottom (author fifteen years ago of already forgotten hard-hitting films like “The Road to Guantánamo” or “An undefeated heart”) prefers to focus on the first months of “BoJo” in power, marked by its disastrous management of the Covid crisis. Focus is the word, alas, since the story knits together a multitude of uplifting characters who are supposed to represent the entirety of British society and whose every sick gesture we follow day by day as the epidemic progresses. Viewing this video is likely to lead to the deposit of cookies by the operator of the video platform to which you will be directed. Given the refusal of the deposit of cookies that you have expressed, in order to respect your choice, we have blocked the playback of this video. If you wish to continue and play the video, you must give us your consent by clicking on the button below. Play video The result produces a rather unpleasant dizziness: from one covid rattle to another pushed by interchangeable patients, from crisis meetings to debates between technocrats, one has the impression of watching an endless zapping wearing glasses with ultra-magnifying lenses . And Boris Johnson, in all this? Camped by a Kenneth Branagh made up like a look-alike from Michou, he barely floats in this bushy scenario. Too bad because here and there we can see the cracks and other paradoxes that make great fictional characters. Monday November 28 at 9 p.m. on Canal+. British series by Michael Winterbottom and Kieron Quirke (2022). With Kenneth Branagh, Ophelia Lovibond, Simon Paisley Day. 6 episodes. (Available on MyCanal).

