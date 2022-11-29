Erdoan Says ‘Taxation of LGBT is Tool of Global Dictatorship’ Against Islam





Click to read the article in Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan targeted LGBTI+ and Western countries in a speech delivered today (28 November) at an Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) rally in Istanbul. Erdoan described “LGBT imposition” as a “tool of global dictatorship” that threatens Islamic values. “Today, anti-Islamism is one of the tools most frequently used by Western politicians to garner votes or cover up their failures,” he remarked at the opening of the 38th meeting of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the OIC (COMCEC). “Those who talk big about democracy and freedoms don’t hesitate to implement the most fascist practices regarding the rights of Muslims, especially Muslim women.” The president lashed out at the headscarf regulation in European countries, which he called a “new form of racism”. “The illegal restrictions on the headscarf at school, at work and in public spaces in some European countries are the most striking examples of this. “The imposition of LGBT people, which has become a tool of global dictatorship, is another threat that aims to weaken both the institution of family and Islamic values. “No matter how you put it, interfering with belief through violence, dictating one’s own way of life, is a form of resurrecting the spirit of medieval inquisition. “Undoubtedly, this fascist wave affects Muslims and other non-Muslims of different languages ​​and cultures. “It is essential to strengthen solidarity within our organization to fight against this new form of racism.” Discrimination against LGBTI+ A recent European Commission report said Trikiye’s anti-discrimination legislation falls short of European standards and indicates serious concerns about LGBTI+ human rights. There is neither legislation to combat hate speech nor regulations on hate crimes related to sexual orientation and gender identity in Trkiye. Trikiye is the second worst country for LGBTI+ people in Europe, according to the Rainbow Index by ILGA, an LGBTI+ rights group. Elected and appointed state officials are increasingly targeting LGBTI+ people. In recent months, Erdoan has frequently called LGBTI+ people opposed to the country’s values ​​and degrading the family structure. Her Justice and Development Party (AKP) has also prepared an amendment to the constitution to guarantee women’s right to wear a headscarf and to protect the “institution of family”, which is anticipated as an anti-LGBTI+ measure. Since September in Istanbul, anti-LGBTI+ rallies have taken place in several towns in Trkiye. Some AKP politicians openly supported them. (TY/WM/VK)

