In the Russian-Ukrainian war, Turkey appears as a geopolitical joker

For most Western leaders, the Erdogan-Putin relationship has resulted in several important diplomatic breakthroughs, but also a whole new set of diplomatic headaches, as it comes head-to-head with Western efforts to punish the Russian economy. and to isolate Putin on the world stage since he first ordered Russia. tanks across the Ukrainian border in February.

In recent months, Erdogan has engaged in a series of meetings and calls with the Russian president on joint energy cooperation, new trade ties, agreements allowing Ukraine to safely export its grain, and Moreover.

When Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrated his 70th birthday in October, he received no well wishes from Western leaders, with one notable exception: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. While other NATO leaders have treated Putin quietly since he launched the war in Ukraine this year, Erdogan has done the opposite.

The war in Ukraine has exposed new divisions between NATO and Turkey. Erdogan has tried to position himself as the main wheel dealer between Russia and the West and capitalize on how the war has weakened Moscow’s influence abroad, but in doing so he risks undermining relations already strained with Turkey’s Western allies.

Turkey wants to be seen as the country that can build trust between Russia and Ukraine to finally bring them to the negotiating table, said Hudson Institute researcher Luke Coffey. There is also no doubt that Turkey will benefit from a weaker Russia as a result of this war.

The broad consensus among NATO members, according to interviews with several US lawmakers, as well as US and European officials, is that NATO cannot live without Turkey’s membership, but living with it always has a cost.

In a way, Europe and Russia need [Erdogan]so that he can always put his own interests first, said Rachel Rizzo, European security expert at the Atlantic Council.

To an outside observer, Turkey’s policy on the war in Ukraine makes it look like the ultimate geopolitical joker.

Erdogan condemned Russia’s invasion, refused to recognize its claims to Ukrainian territory and provided vital military aid to the Ukrainian armed forces to repel Russian military advances, including a fleet of armed drones that left troops Ukrainian women sing for joy (literally). But on the other hand, as the West launched punitive sanctions against Russia, Erdogan offered a harbor of economic safety to the Kremlin, boosting economic ties between the two countries and opening talks to make Turkey a plate major hub for Russian natural gas.

But in the greatest tradition of the Great Game, Erdogan also helped broker prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine, including British and American citizens fighting for Ukraine, and struck a deal allowing exports to Ukrainian grain to safely pass a Russian blockade across the Black Sea that eased the price shocks that were rocking global food and commodity markets.

Erdogan himself has even boasted of being the only leader capable of bringing Putin to the negotiating table, after the Russian president temporarily abandoned the grain deal and then returned to it this month, thanks to the cajoling of the Turkish leader. [Putin] does not agree to open this cereal corridor through others. But with me, when I call right away, he opened the grain corridor, Erdogan said in a interview with a Turkish broadcaster.

But then there is the turkeys’ own perfidy. Erdogan has infuriated NATO allies in recent years by deepening military ties with Russia, including buying advanced Russian air defense systems over fierce objections from the Western alliance, and more recently becoming the main spoiler of the Finnish and Swedish plans to quickly join NATO in the wake. of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Within the NATO alliance, there is a broad view that Erdogan cares about himself first and foremost, whether or not it suits the interests of the alliance, according to interviews with half a dozen U.S. and European diplomats, all of whom spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters more candidly.

Turkey is doing enough to stay in good graces with both sides and not doing enough to cross red lines, a Western official said.

But from Turkey’s perspective, at least, there is logic and consistency in Erdogan’s policy on Ukraine, according to Soner Cagaptay, a Turkey expert at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

Turkey’s Ukraine policy is pro-Ukrainian but not anti-Russian, Cagaptay said. Turkey supports Ukraine militarily, is politically neutral, but economically maintains open ties with Russia.

Turkey, with its unique geopolitical power as the guardian of the Black Sea, wants to prevent the region from falling completely under Russian control. At the same time, drawing closer to Russia economically has offered Turkey a unique financial lifeline at a time when it is battling soaring inflation and a massive current account deficit, all ahead of the year’s election. next.

It is in Turkey’s interest both to block Russian expansion and not to cut ties with Washington and with Europe, said James Jeffrey, former US ambassador to Turkey and chairman of the Middle East program at the Wilson Center. Russia is essential for Turkey’s current financial survival at a very difficult time in Turkey’s financial history.

At the end, [Erdogan] is with the West to prevent Russia from winning. But beyond that, he will try to maximize Turkey’s position with Russia, with Ukraine, with the West and with the Middle East, Jeffrey added.

The Turkish Embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.

Even as Erdogan strengthens economic ties with Russia, NATO leaders seem cautious to avoid criticizing Turkey’s president and newspaper over their internal differences, showing the unique power he has in this crisis as the conflict in Ukraine drags on into its 10th month.

During a visit to Turkey this month, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg praised Turkey for its mediation in the prisoner-of-war exchange and grain deal between Russia and the United States. Ukraine and for its strong support for Ukraine’s right to self-defence.

US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith also praised Turkey at the request of Foreign Police its role in NATO and its relations with Russia. The role that Turkey has played in the grain agreement has really been indispensable and we are all extremely grateful for that, she said. Turkey is an important member of the NATO alliance, and we appreciate what they are doing for Ukraine in multiple sectors.

But all the twists and turns in Turkish politics have frustrated US President Joe Biden’s top allies on Capitol Hill, who oversee the funding of US aid to Ukraine and arms sales to allies including Turkey.

We have to recognize that [Turkey] can make important contributions, and it’s better to have them in NATO than out of NATO, said Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat who sits on the powerful Senate Armed Services Committee and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. . But they were also a bad actor in some ways. And we need to look at how we can encourage them and hold them accountable when President Erdogan is a bad actor.

When asked if he considers Turkey a reliable NATO ally, Democratic Senator Chris Coons replied: It is a NATO ally.