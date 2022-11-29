Trump faces new trial date in rape accuser trial





NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Tuesday postponed for two months the planned defamation trial of Donald Trump by a writer who accused the former U.S. president of rape.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan has set April 10, 2023, for E. Jean Carroll to try to prove Trump lied when he denied raping her about 27 years ago in a department store dressing room Bergdorf Goodman.

Kaplan has not ruled on Carroll’s request to hold a trial combining the lawsuit, which the longtime former Elle magazine columnist filed in November 2019, with a second lawsuit she filed last week accusing Trump of battery.

Carroll, 78, brought the case under the Adult Survivors Act, a new New York law that gives victims of sexual assault a year to pursue alleged attacks that occurred a long time ago, even if the limitation periods have expired.

Trump, 76, has opposed combining the lawsuits, with his lawyers saying they don’t know who will represent him in the second trial. He had wanted a trial on May 8, 2023 for the first trial. The original date was February 6.

Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, said she was pleased with the new trial date and understood the decision to postpone decisions in the second case. Both lawsuits seek unspecified damages.

Trump’s attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Carroll made the rape accusation in her memoir and sued Trump after he claimed in June 2019 that he didn’t know her and said she was “not my type.”

His first trial has been delayed as appeals courts consider whether Trump was acting as president when he mocked the rape allegation.

If it was, then the United States would be substituted as defendant, and the first lawsuit would fail because the government cannot be sued for libel.

Carroll’s second lawsuit also includes a defamation claim relating to an Oct. 12 social media post where Trump repeated his denial and called the rape complaint a “hoax” and a “lie.”

Immunity probably wouldn’t be an issue there because Trump hasn’t been president since January 2021.

The cases are Carroll v. Trump, US District Court, Southern District of New York, Nos. 20-07311 and 22-10016.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel, editing by Rosalba O’Brien

