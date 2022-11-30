McConnell says Trump likely won’t be elected after Kanye-Fuentes dinner





Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell suggested on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump’s dinner last week with an outspoken anti-Semite and white supremacist disqualified him from future office.

First, let me say that there is no place in the Republican Party for anti-Semitism or white supremacy, said McConnell (R-Ky.) hop star Kanye West and the white nationalist Nicholas Fuentes.

Anyone who meets people holding this view, in my view, is highly unlikely to be elected President of the United States, McConnell added before launching a jab at Trump’s nascent run for the White House in 2024: ” And that would apply to all party leaders running for office.

When asked if he would support Trump if the former president won the GOP primary, McConnell reiterated his remarks that there was no room in the party for anti-Semitism or supremacy. white.

Donald Trump was torn for his dinner with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago. Above is a meeting the couple had at the White House. Bloomberg via Getty Images

The former president fired back at McConnell in an interview with Fox News Digital on Tuesday, calling him “a loser to our nation and to the Republican Party who would not have won re-election in Kentucky without my endorsement, which I begged because he was coming down.

“His well-funded opponent had $93 million ready to spend when I took him from 2 points to 21 points in a matter of days,” he added.

The former president added that he would not have tolerated anti-Semitic or racist comments during the very quick dinner.

“I had never heard of the man,” Trump said of Fuentes. would not have been accepted.

Trump said he didn’t know who Fuentes was until he agreed to have dinner with him. PA

“The meeting was uneventful,” added the former president.

Trump was criticized by several top Republicans at the Palm Beach meeting.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday condemned Trump for having dinner with Fuentes, telling reporters outside the White House I don’t think anyone should be spending time with Nick Fuentes.

McCarthy added that Fuentes “has no place in this Republican Party. I think President Trump came out four times and condemned him, and didn’t know who he was.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) called the dinner party hosted by Trump a disgusting affair.

McConnell said no one dining with Nick Fuentes deserves to be in the Republican Party. Getty Images

There’s no bottom to how far he’s willing to downgrade, and the country, for that matter, Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, said on TrumpMonday. Dining with these people was disgusting.

Former Vice President Mike Pence also railed against his former boss for dinner, but did not call Trump biased.

President Trump was wrong to give a white nationalist, anti-Semite and Holocaust denier a seat at the table, Pence told NewsNation on Monday. I think he should apologize for that and he should unreservedly denounce these individuals and their hate speech.

That being said, I don’t believe Donald Trump is an anti-Semite. I don’t believe he’s racist or bigoted, Pence added. People often forget that the president’s daughter converted to Judaism, her son-in-law is a devout Jew, her grandchildren are Jews.

The former president told The Post last week that he didn’t know who Fuentes was when he agreed to sit down with him and Kanye for dinner, and he sought to distance himself from the extremist d far-right after West claimed Trump was genuinely impressed with Nick Fuentes in a since-deleted video.

Kanye West really wanted to visit Mar-a-Lago, Trump said last week. Our dinner meeting was meant to be Kanye and me only, but he arrived with a guest I had never met and knew nothing about.

