India to forge unity as G20 chair to tackle major global issues | Latest India News





India’s G20 Presidency will focus on forging unity among a disparate group to tackle broader global challenges such as countries’ indebtedness and climate change at a time of divisions over issues like the conflict in Ukraine, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. This approach will require engagement with all G20 members, including China which is embroiled in a border standoff with India, as the grouping of the world’s 20 largest economies is consensus-driven, the people said before the country does not begin its presidency on December 1. . Although the G20 has a structured agenda, the fight against terrorism remains an important issue for India and will be raised within the group at forums such as the meeting of foreign ministers. On the financial side of the G20, the focus will be on ensuring inclusive and resilient growth following the global impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine crisis, they said. The theme of India’s G20 Presidency, One Earth, One Family, One Future, highlights the importance of having an approach that unites the world to tackle the future together and meet the expectations of developing countries in the face of global challenges. such as climate action. Addressing the latest session of the G20 Summit in Bali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country’s presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented. We must create unity, not division, at a time when countries in the South expect the G20 to respond to global issues, said one of the people quoted above. During our presidency, we will strive for a level of unity that can solve the toughest and most pressing issues and we will keep divisions to a minimum. Read also :India’s G20 Presidency will be inclusive, decisive and action-oriented: PM Modi This includes divisions between the West and Russia over the Ukraine conflict, and India will seek to serve as a bridge for the G20 to tackle larger pressing issues such as economic growth, countries’ indebtedness , rekindling the momentum to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and climate change. All members of the G20, including China, are important because of the consensual approach of the groupings. We will have to involve every member. China is the world’s second largest economy and is crucial for supply chains. You can’t talk about state indebtedness without China being part of it, the person said. In the context of debt relief, people have pointed to the problems faced by some neighboring countries of India that are too dependent on external debt and have experienced many difficulties since the pandemic. India will also work to reform multilateral institutions such as the Bretton Woods institutions, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), whose current mandate does not equip them to respond to contemporary challenges, including the lifting of funds through the private sector or climate finance. Regarding the possibility of G20-related meetings being held in Kashmir, Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, people said that the schedule of more than 200 meetings ahead of the G20 summit in September 2023 is still being worked out. The start of India’s G20 Presidency on December 1 will be marked by several events, including the lighting of 100 monuments across the country with the G20 logo, a University Connect event bringing together students from some 75 universities to engage the youth, messages from senior leaders such as Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, and the release of videos and radio jingles.

