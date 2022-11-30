Donald Trumps Nick Fuentes Dinner Comes After White Nationalist Empowerment Story





Former President Donald Trump reignited his familiar flirtation with white extremism last week after having dinner with rapper Ye, who recently came under fire for his anti-Semitic comments, and prominent white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes at his Florida club, Mar-a-Lac.

Over the years, Trump has repeatedly encouraged white supremacists who believe white people are inherently superior and white nationalists, who desire a physical or symbolic white nation, with racist whistles. Sometimes he even openly defended them. Its affiliation gave a greater platform to hate-based movements in general, and these, in turn, became an indispensable part of its base. Groups grew bolder in the Trump era to make their views more explicit: for example, during the Jan. 6 uprising, protesters carried a Confederate flag into the U.S. Capitol, erected a gallows and a noose on the lawn and conjured seminal white nationalist text. .

Trump has never explicitly said he supports white nationalism or white supremacy and as president has repeatedly denounced anti-Semitism, though he later criticized American Jews for not showing enough of gratitude for his support of Israel. (His daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, are Jewish.) He officially disavowed the Ku Klux Klan and its former leader David Duke, who backed him for president in 2016, as well as condemned white nationalists, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups. Yet he continually strives not to alienate white extremists, giving way to plausible deniability such that his followers need not question their loyalty.

Last week’s dinner, which took place just a week after Trump announced his candidacy for president in 2024, should dispel any doubt that Trump has left behind his alliance with white extremists. His advisers reportedly told him that associating with people like Fuentes was political suicide, and he released a statement claiming he had not invited Fuentes and did not know who he was. Notably, Trump’s statement did not denounce Fuentess or Yes beliefs, but simply noted that Ye expressed no anti-Semitism and that I did not know Nick Fuentes.

Fuentes is both a white supremacist and a white nationalist who has praised fascists and authoritarian leaders, has ties to American neo-Nazism, and believes the United States should have a white Christian majority. He attended the August 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and was present at the Capitol insurrection. Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has publicly embraced anti-Semitism in recent months, losing his contract with Adidas over comments such as his statement that he would die con 3 [sic] about JEWS, apparently referring to the defcon military alert. And after wearing a t-shirt that said white lives matter, he was accused of abusing the language of black power to promote white supremacy.

Ye posted, then deleted, a video on Twitter on Thursday claiming that Trump was genuinely impressed with Fuentes, whom he described as a loyalist. CNN’s Maeve Reston and Kristen Holmes reported that Trump found Fuentess’s ability to spout statistics and data, and his familiarity with Trump’s world, particularly interesting, and that he said he liked Fuentes. But the former president has since tried to distance himself from Ye and Fuentes. He called Ye a seriously troubled man and claimed that Fuentes unexpectedly showed up as a guest of Yes at the dinner, which he described as quick and uneventful.

Critically, Trump has refrained from denouncing Fuentes, apparently for fear he would alienate potential voters. And it’s a reminder of how closely Trump is tied to the Fuentess cause and how willing he has been to respond to the white extremist agenda for his own political gain.

Trump has a long-standing relationship with white extremism

Trump has made himself an icon of white extremists time and time again by surrounding himself with advisers sympathetic to their views. His disavowals of them, usually offered only when pressed by reporters, were not overly forceful and he made his own racist statements, further normalizing their views.

His former White House adviser Stephen Miller, a proponent of the Great Replacement theory, described by the Anti-Defamation League as a philosophy of fear that white people will become a powerless minority in the face of changing demographics, has proven recommending white nationalist websites. and literature in private emails uncovered by the Southern Poverty Law Center. Miller remains in Trump’s orbit; he attended the Former Presidents 2024 Announcement Speech.

Former White House chief strategist and Trump campaign manager Steve Bannon tried to distance himself from white nationalists following the Charlottesville rally but told a French far-right crowd in 2018 that they should proudly wear the racist label. While in the White House, he also championed an agenda of economic nationalism which, as my colleague Sean Collins has noted, has been criticized as rebranded white nationalism.

As president, Trump has praised prominent white extremist figures or at least refused to condemn them. In 2017, after a driver ran over counter-protesters at the Unite the Right rally and killed Heather Heyer, Trump said there were very good people on both sides. He claimed that there were many people attending the rally who were not white nationalists or neo-Nazis and that they were treated absolutely unfairly. (He then clarified that neo-Nazis and white nationalists were to be totally condemned and signed a joint congressional resolution that did so, but his remarks were seen as too lukewarm and too generous a condemnation of the rally attendees. ) President Joe Biden claimed those remarks were part of the reason he decided to run for president.

Later in his term, Trump defended Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who killed two people and injured another amid Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020. Rittenhouse who was seen fraternizing with member of the far-right group the Proud Boys, and flashing a white power symbol was acquitted of murder charges against him after he argued the killings were in self-defence. The far right rejoiced at the verdict, and Trump invited Rittenhouse to Mar-a-Lago, calling him a truly nice young man. Trump refused to speak out against the Proud Boys when asked to do so during a presidential debate in 2020, telling them to step back and stay away.

The Jan. 6 insurgency was seen in part as a manifestation of white racial resentment that Trump tried to exploit to nullify the 2020 election, refusing for hours to call out his supporters as they stormed the Capitol. When he finally told them to go home, he said, we love you, you are very special.

Trump’s history of racism, which is a distinct but fundamental belief of white nationalism and white supremacy, is well documented. It spans decades, from the US government prosecuting him after finding evidence he refused to rent to black people in the 1970s, to his first speech as a presidential candidate in 2016, when he said Mexico didn’t send the best. They bring drugs. They bring crime. They are rapists. And some, I guess, are good people. Notably, in 2018 he reportedly called Haiti and countries in Africa shitty countries and called for more immigrants from places like Norway, which has a predominantly white population. He has used and continues to use racist nicknames for Covid-19, and has suggested that Vice President Kamala Harris does not qualify for the position.

In his post-presidency, Trump leaned even further into the politics of white grievances. At a rally in Arizona earlier this year, he said white people were denigrated and discriminated against. And in reference to the prevention and treatment of Covid-19, he falsely said that if you’re white you don’t get the vaccine, or if you’re white you don’t get life-saving therapy.

What Trump has failed to do is make overt calls for a white nation. But his associations and statements align with white extremists and their goals. They’ve had him for a while, and his reunion with Ye and Fuentes is just a continuation of that trend.

Understanding the political sphere of the Americas can be overwhelming. That’s where Vox comes in. Our goal is to provide research-driven, intelligent, and accessible information to anyone who wants it.

Readers’ gifts support this mission by helping to keep our work free, whether it’s adding nuanced context to unexpected events or explaining how our democracy got here. While we’re committed to keeping Vox free, our distinctive brand of explanatory journalism is resource-intensive. Advertising alone is not enough to sustain it. Help keep work like this free for all by donating to Vox today.

Yes, I will donate $120/year

Yes, I will donate $120/year

We accept credit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay. You can also contribute via

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/23484314/trump-fuentes-ye-dinner-white-nationalism-supremacy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos