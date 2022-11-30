Turkish strikes hamper US-led anti-ISIS operations in Syria DW 30/11/2022





Turkish airstrikes and the possibility of a future ground operation in northern Syria are hampering efforts against the Islamic State group, US and Kurdish officials said on Tuesday. Turkey launched airstrikes in northern Syria in response to a deadly bombing in Istanbul earlier this month. This explosion killed six people in the emblematic central street of Istiklal. Turkish officials blamed the incident on Kurdish activists who denied the charges. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also threatened to pursue with a ground operation. What did the United States say? Pentagon press secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder said on Tuesday, “A continuation of the conflict, especially a ground invasion, would seriously undermine the hard-won gains the world has made against ISIS and destabilize the region.” , using the American acronym for terrorist. band. Turkey threatens Kurds with ground offensive To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Following Turkey’s bombardment, the United States was forced to reduce the number of joint patrols it conducts with local Kurdish forces because its security partners did. Ryder said the United States remained “concerned about a possible Turkish ground operation in Syria, and would again urge restraint.” Kurds ‘always nervous’ Much of northern Syria is controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces, the de facto army of the Kurds in the region. It is backed by the United States and has also cooperated with the Syrian government and its main ally, Russia. SDF leader Mazloum Abdi said he received “clear” assurances from Washington and Moscow that they would oppose a Turkish ground invasion, but called for more concrete deterrence. “We are still nervous. We need stronger and more solid statements to stop Turkey,” he told Reuters news agency. “Turkey has announced its intention and is now sensing things. The start of an invasion will depend on how it analyzes the positions of other countries.” Climbing fears The UN’s special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, warned the Security Council of “the dangers of a military escalation” unfolding on Tuesday evening. Turkey has maintained an uneasy truce with Syrian and Kurdish forces since staging a cross-border military operation in 2019. “I also fear a scenario where the situation escalates partly because there are no serious efforts today to resolve the conflict politically,” Pedersen said. zc/ar (AP, Reuters, AFP)

