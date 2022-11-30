Why some Democrats want Trump to be the 2024 GOP nominee on DeSantis





In a turn of events after the midterms, several Democrats said they hoped former President Trump would be the Republican nominee in 2024 over other candidates like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Highlighting Trump’s 2020 election defeat, Democrats suggested the Republican is less of a threat than other potential candidates in 2024 and hope he wins the primary with the idea that he would be the easiest candidate to defeat. .

Heading into the 2024 campaign season, the GOP appears to be backing DeSantis for a presidential bid after dominating his midterm race. The Florida governor has yet to say whether he will run for the job.

DAVID AXELROD DOUBLE DOWN HIS DOUBTS ON BIDEN’S 2024 RACE: IF HE WAS 60, NOT 80

Former President Trump announces he is running for president at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Throughout the 2022 midterm election cycle, Democrats backed far-right Trump-backed candidates in their primaries with the idea that, if they won, they would be the easiest candidates to win. beat in the general election. Democrats have spent about $40 million in their effort, raising questions about whether the party will consider interfering in the GOP presidential primaries for Trump.

After former Vermont Democratic Gov. Howard Dean, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former Democratic Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe all said a Trump victory in the primaries would help Democrats in their 2024 presidential aspirations, Fox News Digital reached out to several politicians. strategists who also assume that a Trump-Biden matchup is more predictable than the possibility of a Democrat taking on a candidate like DeSantis.

On Nov. 15, 2022, Trump announced he was seeking re-election and officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign. (Joe Raedle)

“Look, we know from recent experience that when President Biden runs against Donald Trump, Biden wins. We don’t know how Biden fare against Ron DeSantis or any other Republican candidate. But if it’s Biden-Trump in 2024, we can feel pretty confident,” Christy Setzer, president and founder of New Heights Communications, told Fox News Digital.

CLEAN SCAN: DEMOCRATIC INTERVENTION IN GOP PRIMARY BRINGING MAJOR REWARDS ON ELECTION DAY

“We also know that, not only did the Trump-endorsed candidates perform poorly midterm, generally speaking, the more extreme, election-denying GOP candidates lost, which means there are plenty of room in 2024 for Democrats to embrace the middle ground and win again just by being the party of reason,” added Setzer, who was a national spokesperson for Dean’s presidential campaign.

On the other hand, Mark Penn, a Democratic pollster and Fox News contributor, believes that if Trump is elected in a contest against Biden, he might have a chance of ousting the Democratic president.

Despite top-to-bottom support and more recently the 2024 endorsement from business magnate Elon Musk, DeSantis has not officially announced that he will run for president. (Octavio Jones)

“The odds of winning and losing the presidential race are a two-sided coin. Trump would likely beat Joe Biden but lose to another younger Democratic candidate. And Republicans would likely win with a new candidate against Joe Biden,” Penn explained. .

If Biden decides not to seek re-election, there are several other contenders for the Democratic nomination, including Vice President Kamala Harris, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif.

The Reverend Jacques DeGraff, a Fox News contributor and former national deputy campaign manager during former Democratic Sen. Bill Bradley’s 2000 presidential race, believes Trump’s White House aspirations are bleak.

“I believe Donald Trump is taking the GOP ticket in flames if he wins the nomination. Not because Senator Sanders and Governor Dean say so, but because I believe his moment in the spotlight is over. “, DeGraff said in a comment to Fox News Digital.

“It’s obvious to me that Republican aspirants will gain courage attacking him as we get closer to the primary season. Conversely, if Trump is not the nominee, there will be more scrutiny of Biden. Democrats will hit back with a surprise legislative achievement that includes some GOP support,” he said.

President Biden has not officially stated whether he will seek re-election in 2024. (Susan Walsh)

During a recent appearance on “The Briefing with Steve Scully,” former Governor Dean revealed he was in favor of a 2024 Trump nomination.

“I’m hoping for Trump’s nomination because I think he’s the easiest candidate to beat,” Dean said.

Sanders also recently agreed that a Trump 2024 nomination is “probably a good thing” for those who don’t want to see a Republican in the White House “On the other hand, I have to say that as a politician who wants to see that a non-Republican is elected to the White House in 2024. From that perspective, his candidacy is probably a good thing,” the independent senator told The New York Times.

After the midterms, Gray TV White House correspondent Jon Decker asked former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe what he thinks of Republicans in 2024.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I think we would all love for Donald Trump to run again. I mean, he literally helped us get the big wins that we had this weekend,” McAuliffe said, adding to the growing list of Democrats. fingers crossed for a Trump nomination.

Aubrie Spady is a freelance production assistant for Fox News Digital.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/democrats-rooting-trump-2024-gop-nominee-desantis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos