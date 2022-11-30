Press: guess who’s having dinner at Mar-a-Lago





For Donald Trump, it couldn’t come at a worse time. He wants everyone to say how wonderful it is that he is running for president again. Instead, everyone is talking about how crazy it was for him to host Kanye West and Nick Fuentes for dinner at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, November 22.

Americans haven’t been so shocked by a surprise dinner guest since 1967 and the hit movie Guess Whos Coming to Dinner, in which 23-year-old white woman Joanna Drayton showed up at her parents’ house with her fiancé, John Prentice, a 37-year-old black man.

But at least this movie had a happy ending, unlike this debacle. Trump’s response to the hustle and bustle of his diners shows just how clueless he is.

First, never accepting blame for anything himself, he blamed West, who now goes by Ye, for bringing along a surprise guest. It’s absurd. In my career as a political activist and journalist, I have rubbed shoulders with several presidents. No one approaches a president or former president out of the blue, let alone dine with them. Nobody.

Which, of course, begs the question: Forget Nick Fuentes for a moment, why did Trump have dinner with West in the first place? Surely Trump knew that West had been let down by numerous sponsors, including Adidas and Balenciaga, for his own anti-Semitic remarks. On October 9, West tweeted that he was going to kill the Jewish people. He was recently named a finalist for Anti-Semite of the Year by the organization StopAntisemitism.org, an odd reference for being invited to dinner with a former president.

Second, Trump insists he had no idea who Fuentes was until he dined and dined with him. Again, nonsense. Fuentes can never be accused of hiding his hatred of Jews and blacks under a rock. He shouts it from the rooftop, though he often excuses his opinions as political irony. He told Jews to shut up about the Holocaust: I’ve heard enough about this Holocaust. I’ve heard enough about it…. The real Holocaust was Jesus Christ crucified. In April, he offered to discuss Jewish Power as the Republicans’ next big agenda. In February 2022, he bragged on his show America First: I Am Like Hitler.

That same month, as an outspoken white Christian nationalist, Fuentes declared his mission: America, for what it’s worth, was founded by white Christians. Christianity is the religion of this nation. Not Judaism, not the Talmud, not that stuff. And, if we want to make America great again, we have to talk about this anti-white stuff that’s going on.

Unsurprisingly, Fuentes attended the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017 where marchers chanted Jews won’t replace us. He was also present at the Capitol on January 6, although he did not enter the building. He later called the attack on the Capitol impressive.

And Trump’s reaction to meeting Fuentes? I really like this guy, Trump reportedly told West. He understands me. And to this day, a full week since their dinner together, Trump has not uttered a single word of condemnation for the hateful rhetoric spewed out against blacks and Jews by West and Fuentes.

So why should we be surprised? This is the same man who also insisted that he knew nothing about David Duke, who insisted that there were very good people among white supremacists in Charlottesville, and who urged Proud Boys to step back and sit idly by. Were just lucky assets that weren’t in the White House yet. He could have invited Fuentes to sleep in the Lincoln room.

Press is the host of The Bill Press Pod. He is the author of From the Left: A Life in the Crossfire.

