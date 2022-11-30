UN envoy urges Turkey, armed opposition and SDF to defuse Syria





Geir Pederson called on all parties involved to respect the ceasefire.

People inspect a site damaged by Turkish airstrikes that hit a power plant in the village of Taql Baql, in Syria’s Hasakeh province, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad, File) The UN special envoy for Syria, Geir Pederson, warned on Tuesday that the lack of efforts to resolve Syria’s border conflict with Turkey could lead to a scenario in which further escalation could take place, and urged all parties involved in the conflict to de-escalate and respect the ceasefire that was established in 2020. “I fear a scenario where the situation gets worse in part because there are no serious efforts today to resolve the conflict politically,” Pedersen told a meeting of the UN Security Council. UN. “Let me emphasize that Turkey, the armed opposition and the SDF must de-escalate now. And this call for restraint and de-escalation is also relevant for all other parts of Syria: Idlib has experienced very worrying incidents, including series of – government air and ground strikes,” Pedersen added. On November 20, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced that Turkey had launched the “Operation Claw-Sword” offensive with airstrikes targeting Kurdish militants in Iraq and Syria. Erdogan had signaled the possibility of ground forces participating in the Turkish offensive. The raids come days after Ankara accused the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) of being behind the Istanbul attack that left six people dead, which the movement has categorically denied. Yesterday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey was committed to destroying the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) ‘until its last militant is neutralized’. Erdogan said Turkey’s determination to establish a 30-kilometer-deep (18.6-mile) security strip next to its borders continues, saying it is something previously sought to be done with US and Russian cooperation on its southern border. Earlier in the day, Turkey’s presidential spokesman said the ground operation announced earlier to target northern Syria could be launched at any time. “It could be tomorrow, next week or anytime. Turkey will determine the time, place and scope,” Ibrahim Kalin said, adding that “operations can be carried out in different ways.” Read more: Turkey may refrain from ground offensive in Syria: Russian diplomat

