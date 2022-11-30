Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: China’s protests weaken Xi Jinping’s authority

It’s a cliché about protests in authoritarian societies that they seem improbable ex ante, inevitable in retrospect, and uncertain in the train of events they unleash. But, based on a preliminary assessment, the widespread protests against China’s Covid policies are unprecedented and will test President Xi Jinping’s authority. In all likelihood, the protests will be put down with a combination of repression and some concessions. But significantly, these protests have already challenged Xi’s authority.

Protests in China are not new. For years, the Chinese state has used the protests as a safety valve and channel of information, a way to identify and address fault lines in society. Most of these protests did not shake the authority of the Communist Party. They served to reinforce it. But this strategy had four assumptions.

First, the issues addressed in the protest were generally very specific. Second, they worked in a system of relative decentralization, where protests could be seen as an indicator of local performance, while central management could step in like a knight in shining armor. Thus, traditionally, in surveys, distrust of local government was always much higher than that of central government. Third, the demonstration was used as information. But the guiding assumption was that central management had some sort of knowledge authority that was able to correct mistakes. And the fourth, was the ability to control the order of information enough to stop any possible contagion effect.

All four hypotheses are tested in these manifestations. The first is more difficult to assess. The protests are ostensibly against Covid policies. In some places, they become a magnet for other grievances, including labor rights and restrictions on liberty. But we must be very careful in assessing the scale and grammar of these protests. But the fact that China has become more centralized is a problem for Xi. Although local governments are setting region-specific policies, there is no doubt that Covid policy failures will be entirely blamed on central government. The spectacle of Xis’s political bureau made up entirely of yes men also suggests that funneling discontent through party channels is no longer seen as an easy option. Ironically, the successful consolidation of power at the top removes the ability to engage with alternative viewpoints within the system. Maybe people are ready to see that.

Xi cannot shift blame to protect his own aura. But more importantly, the protests have shaken Xi and the leaders’ epistemic authority. The protests are a statement that leaders are not in the best position to judge what compromises are appropriate. They can’t endlessly use people as fodder for their own pet targets. The regime cannot hide its inability to vaccinate or sufficiently prepare the health system to open up. And ironically, the growing ambiguity over policies on the ground may have made matters worse. With a sharp slowdown in economic growth, this authority will be further tested. Even if Xi cracks down, this breach in authority could surreptitiously ripple through the party in the coming months.

And, finally, there is the control of the order of information. Despite censorship and propaganda, two lessons are clear. It is impossible to suppress or distract long-term information: a single uncensored shot of a football World Cup match watched without a mask can trigger emotions. It’s also a reminder that closed societies that place nationalistic pride in people’s well-being are at risk. In this case, China’s refusal to use vaccines made elsewhere has left it vulnerable to a greater lockdown. There is no straight line between economic development and political freedom, but the modern world needs room for personal freedom which political orders defy in the long term at their peril.

Whether the protests continue depends on a number of things. First, the dynamics of contagion effects cannot be predicted. Could a triggering incident galvanize more protests, or does fear of lawlessness lead to restraint? Major changes almost always surprise because of the dynamics of collective action. But it’s equally disconcerting to remember how most protests end up being domesticated or suppressed. The second problem is the cohesion of the elites. In protests that lead to major upheaval, there is usually a crack in the ruling elite that allows popular protest to turn into change. That seems unlikely at the moment, in part because Xi has marginalized anyone with independent authority. Third, a lot depends on how Xi responds. Tactful concessions and some targeted repression can work. Making concessions may not be as big a loss of face as everyone assumes. The greater danger is that Xi will appear indecisive, as, in fact, he did in his handling of Covid. But he has a problem that he is stuck with the Covid opening which risks a sharp rise in infections and deaths. But confinement is not sustainable either. We also don’t know how the generational divide could work in this case, the protest seems to be led by young people and Xi may have to do a balancing act. But it would be absurd if this regime did not want to reassert its authority very quickly. Even in 1989, when there was arguably more of an elite division, the revolt was put down. And the analogies with the Arab Spring are a bit far-fetched, since the Chinese state has deeper social roots.

These protests have global implications. The affiliation of the world mood to democracy will undergo a change. Democracies could be in crisis. But authoritarian regimes are in a deeper crisis. The protests underscore the fact that demands for a fair degree of personal freedom, for freer information, or for governments to justify themselves to their citizens are not parochial cultural values. But the economic and strategic implications of this change are uncertain. Is a Xi regime, with its eroded authority, more likely to mobilize nationalism and assert Chinese power on the international stage? Does this fuel a greater conspiratorial spirit about regime change instituted from outside? Or does that make him more chilly?

The challenge for Xi is that with his authority shaken, he cannot easily pivot to a new national narrative to reclaim the party’s aura. Reclaiming economic heights will not be easy, as the Chinese state did after 1989. So you might be looking at the regime with immense power but increasingly uncertain of its own authority, a lethal combination. Protests cannot change the regime. But, as a good political action does, they will break the aura, the self-confidence and the presumption of the regime. Nothing is more democratic than that.

The writer is Consultant Editor, The Indian Express