Donald Trump is growing increasingly unhinged as he awaits the 11th Circuit’s decision in a special main case





Donald Trump is not crazy. Please don’t let them put it in the paper that he’s crazy… in every sense of the word. Take a look at how calm and sane he looked yesterday on his budding Truth Social Twitter site:

Many Republican judges go out of their way to show that they are beyond reproach and will go after the people before them in order to prove that they cannot be “bought” or in any way show their favor to those who named them. People, including me, are often shocked by the lack of courage and wisdom they show. As soon as they are named, they become “ROGUE!” Democratic judges have the exact opposite attitude – Fuck you, this guy nominated me, I’m a Democrat all the way, you don’t stand a chance. So sad!

Everyone can stop saying they’re flipping shit while they wait for the Eleventh Circuit to rule on the government’s appeal of the special order imposed by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a jurist who has done no effort to prove that she “cannot be ‘bought'” or in any way show favor to those who nominated her. He is quite optimistic about the prospect of the appeal committee shaking everything that his lawyers were able to throw into the wheels of the criminal investigation into his misuse of government documents.

Nor is Trump losing his mind about appointing Special Counsel Jack Smith to avoid the very appearance of impropriety caused by a sitting president criminally investigating his political rival, which Trump has underlined in his request for a special master:

This fully armed monster, Jack Smith, should not be left near the political persecution of “President Donald J. Trump”. I did nothing wrong on Jan. 6, and nothing wrong with the Democrats’ solution to the hoax document, that is, unless the previous six presidents did something wrong too…

…When are you going to invade Bill and Hillary’s house looking for the 33,000 emails she deleted AFTER she received a subpoena from the US Congress? When are you going to invade the homes of other presidents in search of documents, voluminous, that they took with them, but not as openly and transparently as I?

Special Master: Good. Special Tip: Wrong! Very bad! The worst!

Meanwhile, Special Senior Judge Raymond Dearie is giving off strong ‘senior crisis’ vibes, abruptly canceling the conference scheduled for this coming Thursday – almost as if he thinks the order authorizing his appointment might not be long for this world ! — and inviting the parties to present their arguments in writing.

“After further review of the case, the Special Master determined that there was no case requiring the attorney to travel to Brooklyn for an in-person conference. The conference previously scheduled for December 1, 2022 is therefore cancelled,” he wrote yesterday, instead asking the parties to clarify the vagaries of their dispute over executive privilege in the form of a memo letter. “Assuming the matter was not raised before close of business Thursday,” he added.

So now we’re waiting on the eleventh circuit. Some of us with a cup of cocoa or a glass of wine, others simmering in a powerful marinade of frothy rage and right-wing paranoia.

When a Republican judge or judge is proudly appointed by a Republican, he or she will ALMOST always go out of his way to make the point, even in a ruling, that he or she is in no way “beholden” to the person or the party that gave them this great honor. When a Democratic judge or judge, especially a radical leftist, is proudly nominated by a Democrat, he or she doesn’t care, it’s NEARLY impossible to get a fair decision on a case if you’re a Republican. Sorry, but that’s how it is!

Take your time, Your Honors. We are all fine here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abovethelaw.com/2022/11/donald-trump-becomes-increasingly-unhinged-waiting-for-11th-circuit-ruling-in-special-master-case/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos