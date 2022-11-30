Trump attacking special counsel can speak volumes





(NewsNation) Former President Donald Trump raged over newly appointed special counsel Jack Smith over the weekend, calling the veteran federal prosecutor “totally compromised” and a “political hitman.” Except he offers no evidence to back up either statement, and the reason for that, I think, is that there is no evidence.

Trump also lashed out at the Justice Department, the FBI, calling them ‘highly armed and corrupt’ who are ‘stuffed and tuned into radical left freaks who will cause hardship for our country, like us. we’ve never seen one before.” And for good measure, he went after Obama and pivoted to the Bidens.

Of course, Hunter Biden is currently under federal investigation by the same prosecutor appointed by Trump. But given the DOJ’s corruption according to Trump, the former president should understand that he hasn’t charged him yet because Attorney General Merrick Garland has come under enormous pressure from the left.

Instead, he named Jack Smith, a registered independent known for taking on high profile targets from both sides. And now the former president is just making things up about Smith.

On Monday afternoon, Trump posted again, “This fully armed monster, Jack Smith, should not be left near the political persecution of President Donald J. Trump.

And he’s been doing it since the time Smith was appointed.

“I thought that had put the final nail in the coffin, only to find out that the corrupt and highly political Justice Department had just appointed a super radical left-wing special adviser, better known as a special prosecutor to start the process all over again. We thought he was pretty much dead,” Trump told a crowd recently.

No matter what you think of the investigation, no one thought the investigation was close to death.

I’m an evidence guy. I like facts. So what are the facts that Smith is a super radical leftist? Trump shared a video montage slamming Smith on social media.

First off, there’s no evidence that Smith is a Democrat, so we’ll put that one aside. But if you watch this video in a vacuum, you might think, well, maybe they’re right. But that would, of course, ignore the top Democrats he prosecuted in the same role as head of the DOJ’s public integrity section they refer to, leading a team of 30 prosecutors. . He led the team that prosecuted former vice presidential candidate and Democratic Senator John Edwards for allegedly participating in a scheme to violate federal campaign finance laws. He went ahead despite the objections of some members of his office.

Smith also led the investigation of Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, who was ultimately charged with conspiracy, bribery and fraud.

Listen, the appointment of a special advocate is not good news for Donald Trump. Fair enough. But the DOJ could indict him on its own without a special counsel.

And if there’s any doubt about whether the former president is making up investigations of himself, just look at what he said on Sunday about the Manhattan DA investigation into the Trump Organization. and alleged tax evasion.

Recall that in March of this year, the two lead prosecutors handling the case resigned after new Manhattan prosecutor Alvin Bragg refused to indict Mr. Trump. One wrote in a resignation letter that he believed Trump was guilty of “numerous crimes”. The AD disagreed.

Trump posted on Sunday, “Allegedly a number of prosecutors in the Manhattan DA’s office quit their jobs, because they thought I was being treated so badly. The case was neither fair nor good, especially in light of the record, featuring violent crimes in New York, that the bureau is unable to prosecute Trump for too long.

I happen to agree on some of the issues regarding New York. They quit, yes, but no, not because he was being treated unfairly. They resigned because he was not prosecuted.

We’ll see what happens with Smith’s investigation. Maybe he will decide not to charge. But if he indicts, we can see the evidence and weigh it, and presumably a jury can weigh it.

But for now, just attacking the new referee, so to speak, with nothing to back up the allegations, can say a lot in itself.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and not of NewsNation.

