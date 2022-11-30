Inaugurating Nusantara Student Dormitory in Surabaya City is the message of Joko Widodo

PURWOKERTO.SUARA.COM – President Joko Widodo inaugurated the hostel Student Nusantara (AMN) Surabaya at AMN Surabaya City on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. In his remarks, President Jokowi admitted that he was happy because a sense of optimism appeared on the faces of the 410 students enrolled in AMN Surabaya.

“His face is seen when Javanese say he is happy, bright, cheerful and shows great optimism. There are 410 students here from Sabang to Merauke, from Miangas to Rote Island, all mixed together as one,” said the president, quoted by the official website of the president.

The Head of State explained that the initial proposal for the development of the AMN came from a Papuan figure who was concerned about the friction between students which still occurs in a number of areas, especially in the educational cities. This, according to the president, is due to the fact that each province has its own dormitory in the region.

Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, inaugurated the first Nusantara (AMN) student dormitory in Indonesia, located in Siwalankerto area, Wonocolo district, Surabaya on Tuesday (29/11/2022) afternoon. The President’s entourage, arrived at the scene inauguration around 2 p.m. WIB. Along the road leading to the AMN, the president’s car was greeted by hundreds of elementary to high school students carrying red and white flags.

Then, upon entering through the AMN gate, Jokowi, who was accompanied by a number of officials and ministers, was greeted with cheering cheers by the AMN students. “Welcome, our hero, we have missed you for a long time.

Here we are, your children, welcome to AMN. Hypnotized, I was fascinated to see Mr. Jokowi at AMN,” he more or less chanted greetings to welcome Jokowi. Then in his remarks, Jokowi said that AMN is a place to get to know various tribes and nations throughout the archipelago.

“If all tribes and nations can work together and get along in harmony, then they can become a great strength for Indonesia,” Jokowi said in his remarks, Tuesday, 11/29/2022.

The dormitory, which consists of several large buildings, will accommodate up to 410 students from all over Indonesia. With the details of 253 sons and 157 daughters made up of four state campuses in Surabaya.

Namely, the “veteran” National Development University (UPN) of East Java, Surabaya State University (Unesa), Ten November Institute of Technology (ITS) and Airlangga University (Unair).

“Previously, I asked the students one by one, some were from Timika, Manokwari, Palembang and Manado. It’s really the diversity of Indonesia,” Jokowi said.

Jokowi also said that the original idea to build the AMN was a suggestion from 61 Papuan personalities who had visited the palace. The aim is to take care of diversity and to get to know other nations.

Meanwhile, Budi Gunawan, head of the State Intelligence Agency (BIN) of the Republic of Indonesia, who was there to accompany Jokowi, said the AMN was a collaboration of various institutions and ministries.

From BIN, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Education, Culture and Research & Technology, Ministry of Religion, Ministry of KKP, Regional Government and various universities. “The AMN is also equipped with common rooms, reception halls, libraries, laboratories, dispensaries and places of worship,” Budi Gunawan said.

In the future, AMN will be built in six regions of Indonesia. Such as new Surabaya, Makassar, Manado, Malang, Bantul and DKI Jakarta.***