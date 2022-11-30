Foreign activists call for Xi Jinping’s resignation, warn against crackdown on protests Radio Free Asia

Rights activists and democracy campaigners outside China voiced strong support for the ‘white paper’ protest movement last weekend which was sparked by a fire in a locked building in the capital regional Xinjiang, Urumqi.

The November 24 fire killed 10 people and sparked protests across China Over the weekend after video of the fire went viral, many people expressed their condolences for the victims and called for an end to Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping’s decision zero COVID policy strict lockdowns, mandatory COVID-19 testing, and mass tracking and surveillance via the Health Code smartphone app.

Some demonstrators took up slogans from the “Bridge Man” Protest Banners hanging from a road bridge in Beijing on Oct. 13 that called on Xi to stand down and call elections, as well as end lockdowns and mass COVID-10 testing and surveillance.

These calls were echoed in an open letter to the Chinese government by dozens of exiled Chinese dissidents, including Wang Juntao, in response to the protests, in which participants held back blank sheets of paper in a silent and ironic protest against the authoritarian regime and the lack of freedom of expression.

“There are angry public protests across China right now, demanding an end to the zero COVID policy…which disregards people’s suffering and runs counter to medical consensus,” the letter reads. .

“As a leader, Xi Jinping should step down!”

The letter called for a comprehensive review of COVID-19 measures, a search for an effective vaccination and treatment program and an end to continued lockdowns across the country.

“[China should] investigate Xi Jinping’s cover-up of the early stages of the pandemic…and hold him accountable for wrongdoing, as well as the Communist Party and government officials…who enforced his tyrannical laws,” the letter reads.

Think twice about harsh repressions

Former 1989 student leader Wang Dan, who heads the Taiwan-based China Dialogue think tank, said overseas solidarity was very important to make the most of the weekend protests, which were for mostly spontaneous and uncoordinated.

He said the more foreign activists voice their support for the movement, the more likely authorities are to think twice about a harsh crackdown on protesters.

In this June 3, 2016 file photo, Wang Dan, a former student leader who took part in the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests in Beijing, speaks during a news conference at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan in Tokyo. (Shuji Kajiyama/AP)

“Solidarity from all over the world, including Taiwan, is very important for the safety of protesters in China,” Wang said at a press conference on the protests in Taipei on Tuesday. “Taiwan, which wants to join the camp of free and democratic nations, should also express its concerns.”

“It is a concrete manifestation of resisting the Chinese Communist Party and protecting Taiwan,” he said, referring to Beijing’s policy. threat of armed invasion to impose “unification” on democratic Taiwan, which has never been ruled by the Communist Party of China or part of the 73-year-old People’s Republic of China.

Cut into Xi’s prestige?

Wang said the protests had likely already damaged Xi’s prestige within the party.

“This is just the beginning,” he said, citing rising youth unemployment and an economic downturn that will fuel discontent with the Chinese government. “[Xi] He’s certainly not going to have an easy time over the next five years, and I highly doubt he’ll get a fourth term.”

Wang also co-signed a second open letter calling on the military not to fire on civilians if the protests spread, along with dozens of other foreign activists, including Wei Jingsheng, leader of the US-based Democracy Wall movement. United in 1979, jurist and activist Teng Biao and former 1989 student leader Zhou Fengsuo, who heads the rights group Humanitarian China.

“We cannot have a repeat of the tragedy of the Massacre of June 4, 1989“, according to the letter to the People’s Liberation Army.

“At a time of growing protests against the brutal zero COVID policy, we… have strong belief that the Chinese Communist Party, especially dictator Xi Jinping, can mobilize all the repressive machinery at its disposal to maintain its status. personal and autocratic rule,” he said.

“No matter what happens…you must never again drive tanks into Tiananmen Square as you did in 1989, let alone shoot citizens and students in another massacre,” says the letter.

He called on Chinese citizens to record any military or police action resulting in injury to citizens, before echoing the first letter’s call to Xi to step down.

Support from Taiwan

Taiwanese lawmaker Hung Shen-han of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party agreed, saying the aspirations of many of Taiwan’s 23 million people were in line with the “white paper” protests.

“The more clearly people see the true nature of the Chinese Communist Party, how it does not hesitate to crush people’s freedoms and livelihoods, the more empowered those who fight together for freedom will be,” he said. said at the press conference.

“As more and more people begin to understand, we will not need to be hostile. We can be friends, support each other and pursue freedom and democracy [together]”Hung said.

Meanwhile, an exiled Hong Konger who only gave the nickname Sky said he sympathized with the movement, although he noted that The struggle of Hong Kongers to preserve their traditional freedoms in 2019 elicited little sympathy from most people in mainland China at the time.

“As a Hong Konger and as a human being, I support the White Paper Revolution, because the freedom to express one’s displeasure, thoughts and ideas should be my birthright, and it is a value to which we believe,” he said at the press conference.

“Perhaps one day, with mutual understanding and respect, we can become partners in the pursuit of democracy,” he said.

Lawyer Ho Chao-tung, who heads the East Turkestan Association of Taiwan, said the fire only came to the attention of students on Chinese university campuses after Uyghurs surrounded the offices of the government in Urumqi to protest the lockdown, which they say left residents of the building unable to escape the blaze.

Local authorities denied that the victims were unable to leave. But there are precedents for locked doors and blocked exits leading to fire deaths in mainland China.

Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie. Edited by Malcolm Foster.