Former Pakistani spymaster Asim Munir takes over as head of country’s military





The low-key former Pakistani spymaster, General Asim Munir, donned his uniform this week for a ceremony on the parade ground marking his rise to what is arguably his country’s most powerful position: head of the ‘army.

The 500,000-strong military is widely seen as Pakistan’s dominant institution, playing a crucial behind-the-scenes role in decision-making in the weapon-endowed South Asian nation of 220 million. nuclear.

Munir, a former head of the Inter-Services intelligence agency, assumed control of the army for a three-year term in a ceremony on Tuesday attended by outgoing chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and senior officers, ministers and diplomats.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif selected Munir, the senior general, from a shortlist of candidates provided by the military. Pakistani leaders, diplomats and analysts will now look to him for signs of political guidance not only on security, but also on a host of domestic issues and the future of relations with friends and foes, including states. United States, China and India.

Munir comes into the picture as Pakistan grapples with political and economic crises and talks with the IMF that observers say are crucial to preventing it from defaulting on its debts.

Pakistan’s new army chief General Asim Munir, left, receives the change of command baton from outgoing army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa during a ceremony in Rawalpindi on Tuesday Pakistan’s Inter Services Public /AFP/Getty Images

Pakistan is also facing mounting security challenges as the military wages a war of attrition against Islamic extremists. The Pakistani Taliban, an offshoot of the Afghan militant group, this week called off a ceasefire and ordered its forces to carry out attacks across the country.

One of Munirs’ biggest challenges, however, will be defending the military itself, after months of intense public criticism from popular former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Pakistani Tehreek-e party. -Insaf.

Munir will have to try to rebuild trust in the institution with a polarized public, said Elizabeth Threlkeld, senior fellow at the Stimson Center think tank in Washington.

Since Khan was ousted from office in a parliamentary no-confidence vote in April, his supporters have alleged, without providing evidence, that the military enabled his removal. And Khan blamed an assassination attempt earlier this month on a plot involving a military official and arch-rival Sharif.

Both strongly deny Khans’ allegations. But Hasan Askari Rizvi, a national affairs commentator, said Munir would be under pressure to counter the view that the military was meddling in civilian politics. The new leader needed the armed forces to be seen as having retired from politics and appearing neutral, Rizvi said.

Yet former generals recognize that the military is at the heart of national decision-making. And they claim it is the only institution with the power to manage Pakistan’s competing political, ethnic and economic interests.

There must be someone who can bring diverse opinions to a common platform, said Ghulam Mustafa, a former lieutenant general. In Pakistan, the duty to maintain order rests with the army.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was ousted in a parliamentary vote of no confidence in April Arif Ali/AFP/Getty Images

The central role of the military in the government of Pakistan is not new. Generals ruled openly by martial law for nearly half of the country’s 75-year history.

Since the last military leader, General Pervez Musharraf, resigned in 2008, the country has evolved into what political scientists call a hybrid model that combines civilian electoral politics with military rule.

The outsized role of the military has long been the subject of intense scrutiny at home and abroad. For example, while an important NATO partner during the war in Afghanistan, foreign officials repeatedly accused elements within the armed forces of quietly supporting Taliban militants.

After Bajwa was nominated for the first of two terms in 2016, he tried to restore Western confidence in the army and also helped negotiate a ceasefire along the country’s disputed border with the India, with which Pakistan has fought several wars.

Foreign Police [and] security concerns inevitably bring the military to the table, said Abdul Basit, Pakistan’s former ambassador to India.

Analysts say the military under Bajwa brought the Khans to power in 2018 by influencing regional parties and independent politicians to join the former parliamentary coalition of cricketers. They say the pair fell out during his tenure, paving the way for Khans’ impeachment in April’s no-confidence vote.

Munir, who is known as a devout Muslim, is the son of a school principal and has served in Saudi Arabia during his career as well as a commander in Pakistan’s populous Punjab province.

He was named head of the ISI spy agency in 2018, but was ousted by Khan after less than a year. Some observers interpreted Sharif’s selection of Munir as an attempt to install a personality who would be sympathetic to his government.

Others disputed this interpretation, pointing out that Munir was the senior among the candidates. If history is any guide, the new leader will prioritize military interests over any perceived political association, Threlkeld said.

