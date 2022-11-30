Privileged billionaire Michael Bloomberg must apologize to the Chinese people





OPINION: Michael Bloomberg owes the Chinese people an apology. At a business forum he hosted in Singapore earlier this month, the former New York City mayor and Democratic presidential candidate felt compelled to publicly condemn the former British prime minister’s characterization Boris Johnson of the Chinese government as a coercive autocracy. Mr Bloomberg apologized to anyone present at the forum who may have been offended by Mr Johnson’s remarks about certain countries and their duly elected leaders. Absurdity. China is ruled by the iron fist of the Chinese Communist Party and its General Secretary, Xi Jinping. Mr. Xi was not elected by the Chinese people; he was appointed by a small group of Communist Party leaders behind closed doors. The CCP doesn’t even try to hide this fact; it is written in the constitution of the country. What part of the dictatorship of the proletariat does Mr. Bloomberg not understand? Mr. Bloomberg’s remarks were problematic for a variety of reasons. First, as the head of a lucrative media and business empire, he has seen his company face a litany of complaints over its efforts to censor information critical of China. He maintains substantial business interests in China and is aware that publicly offending Beijing can be fatal to a company’s bottom line. Mr. Bloomberg’s apology was almost certainly directed at the Chinese officials in the room, particularly Vice President Wang Qishan. Second, and equally concerning, Mr. Bloomberg was appointed earlier this year to head the Defense Innovation Board, an advisory board established in 2016 to provide recommendations to the Secretary of Defense on emerging technologies. So the head of a committee that works with sponsors in the Pentagon to ensure US technological and military dominance thinks Mr. Xi was duly elected? And he’s afraid of offending Beijing? Third, contrary to his deference to Chinese officials, Mr. Bloomberg had no qualms about publicly reprimanding a US ally. This sets a bad precedent and runs counter to US efforts to build multilateral coalitions to fend off Chinese excesses. Many coalition partners are more vulnerable than we are to Chinese coercion and put themselves at greater risk when they criticize Beijing. If prominent American voices are not only afraid to label China an autocracy, but also to criticize those who do, it weakens the resolve and trust of partners, making it more difficult to build a coalition. Fourth, Mr. Bloomberg’s remarks are particularly unfair to the many Chinese citizens who have been traumatized by Beijing’s repressive policies. From China’s ubiquitous surveillance cameras and its draconian COVID-19 lockdowns to concentration camps in Xinjiang, Chinese citizens have borne the brunt of Mr. Xi’s coercive autocracy. Many are alarmed by the return to one-man rule after Mr Xi rejected the norm limiting leaders to two terms. Why isn’t Mr. Bloomberg afraid to offend them? Today, Chinese students in the United States and elsewhere are courageously defying threats to their personal safety by speaking out and protesting on college campuses to decry Mr. Xi’s takeover. They deserve the support of the international community, not an apology for the Communist Party government of a privileged American billionaire who does not know what it is like to live under the oppressive government of Mr. Xi. Jeff Smith is director of the Center for Asian Studies at the Heritage Foundation. Michael Cunningham is a researcher at the center.

