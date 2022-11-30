Trump says he had ‘no idea’ of Fuentes’ views amid GOP backlash





Former President Trump told Fox News he had no idea white nationalist Nick Fuentess’ views when they dined at Mar-a-Lago last week.

Trump faced a storm of criticism after dinner with Fuentes, who has been called a white supremacist by the Justice Department and has repeatedly made anti-Semitic comments, and Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, who has also been the subject of recent controversy for being anti-Semitic. comments.

“I had never heard of the man, I had no idea of ​​his opinions, and they were not expressed at the table during our very quick dinner, otherwise it would not have been accepted”, Trump told Fox News Digital de Fuentes.

The former president in the interview also fired back at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who condemned Trump earlier in the day.

There is no place in the Republican Party for anti-Semitism or white supremacy and anyone who comes across people holding that view, in my opinion, [is] he is highly unlikely to be elected president of the United States, McConnell told reporters at his weekly press conference.

McConnell, whose relationship with Trump soured after McConnell recognized Joe Biden as president-elect in December 2020, was one of several GOP senators to criticize Trump for dinner when he returned to Washington this week.

“Mitch is a loser for our nation and for the Republican Party who would not have been re-elected in Kentucky without my approval, which he begged me to do because he was falling,” Trump told FoxNews. “His well-funded opponent had $93 million ready to spend when I led him from two points to 21 points in a matter of days.”

A spokesperson for McConnell declined to comment on Trump’s attack, referring to the senators’ previous remarks.

Asked what sparked the dinner, Trump told Fox News that Ye had asked to see me for advice and that Trump had heard he was having financial difficulties.

After posting a series of anti-Semitic messages, Ye lost partnerships with several major brands, including Adidas.

“No one has to prove or be defensive towards me and Israel,” Trump told the outlet. “They recognized that I am Israel’s best friend and president.”

