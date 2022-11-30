Raffi Ahmad apparently involved in Joko Widodo volunteer event





JATIMTIMES – Artist Raffi Ahmad also reportedly participated in a volunteer meeting with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at Gelora Bung Karno (GBK), Senayan, Central Jakarta, last Saturday (26/11/2022). This was known through Raffi’s upload in Raffi’s story upload a few days ago. “Thank God 150,000 people came, RANS did it, cool, great for Mr. President. It’s more than the World Cup, guys, Mr. Jokowi,” Raffi said giving a thumbs up in an uploaded video cited in Jakarta, Tuesday (29/11/2022). Not only that, Raffi also had time to upload posters inviting United Archipelago, One Command for Indonesia. “Let’s unite, my Indonesia, your Indonesia!! United Archipelago !!! so the announcement. RANS Entertainment is a company created by the couple Raffi and Nagita Slavina. The post of commissioner is occupied by Kaesang Pangarep who is the youngest son of President Jokowi. Before entering GBK and meeting the volunteers, Jokowi had a conversation with the head of the Indonesian Migrant Workers Protection Agency (BP2MI), Benny Ramdhani. So, this conversation became a controversy that went viral some time ago. The conversation contains the will of politicians to fight against those who always criticize Jokowi. “We are the winners of the presidential election, we are great, but the attacks from our opponents continue,” Benny told Jokowi in a viral video. Benny also said he was ready to face the opposition which continued to attack Jokowi’s policies. In fact, he uses a “fight” diction to address those who don’t support Jokowi. “Secondly, we’re excited sir to fight them. If you want to fight on the court, there are more of us,” Benny said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.malangtimes.com/baca/87342/20221129/172200/raffi-ahmad-rupanya-ikut-terlibat-dalam-acara-relawan-joko-widodo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos