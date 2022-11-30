ATC extends suspect’s physical detention





A policeman stands guard outside a container truck used by former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during his political rallies, hours after a gun attack in Wazirabad on November 3, 2022. AFP/File

An Anti-Terrorism Tribunal (ATC) in Gujranwala on Tuesday extended the pre-trial detention of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s alleged shooter, Naveed, by 13 days.

The former prime minister was shot on November 3 as a gunman opened fire at point-blank range as Khan’s open-top container truck drove through a crowded street during his long walk he had canceled last week after deciding to dissolve the assemblies.

Police brought the main suspect into court when his 12-day pre-trial detention that the court granted on November 17 expired.

The court also expressed dissatisfaction that the police had not filed a report against those responsible for holding the suspect in “unlawful detention”.

“No action has been taken against [police officers] who kept the suspect in custody for 10 days,” the court heard, as despite his arrest on the same day as the attack, police brought Naveed into court after nearly two weeks.

The court order stated that at the next hearing a report on those responsible for the unlawful confinement of the suspect should be presented otherwise the head of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) investigating the incident should appear. in front of ATC in person.

“The investigator has requested an additional 30 days for the photogrammetric and polygraph testing of the suspect. However, a 13-day physical remand has been approved for the photogrammetric and polygraph testing.”

Suspect Naveed was named in a First Information Report (FIR) for Item 302 (qatl-i-amd penalty), 324 (attempted qatl-i-amd), 440 (mischief committed after preparation made for cause death or injury) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 (Terrorist Act Punishment) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

On November 3, the PTI leader survived an assassination attempt on himself after suspect Naveed shot him from the left side of the container in the middle of the long march and tried to escape.

However, he was intercepted by a Khan supporter who lost his aim and was later sent into the custody of the Lahore Counter Terrorism Department.

The gun attack left Khan injured with bullet fragments injuring his lower limbs from which he still has not recovered, but the bandages have been removed.

Another case against Naveed for carrying a weapon without a license

The main suspect in the shooting case is also facing another case of carrying an unlicensed weapon, which was registered at Wazirabad city police station today.

He was brought before a district magistrate court in Wazirabad. Following the hearing, the court approved a 14-day pretrial detention against Naveed.

The suspect is expected to appear in court on December 12, the magistrate said.

